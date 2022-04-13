Police identifies and looks for another suspect in Downtown shooting

Mtula Payton is wanted in connection to last week’s Downtown shooting.(Courtesy of Sacramento Police Department)

Sacramento police have identified an additional suspect in last week’s K Street gunfight Downtown Sacramento that left six dead and twelve injured.

Based on the evidence recovered it appears, Mtula Payton, 27, was among at least five shooters involved in the shooting according to police.

“Our goal is to conduct as thorough an investigation as possible so that the District Attorney has all the information she needs to present cases that will bring justice to the families of the victims and our entire community,” Kathy Lester, Chief of Police said in a statement. “The investigation has moved very quickly in this first week, and it will continue until we can present prosecutors and the public with a complete picture of this terrible crime.”

Payton is wanted on multiple felony warrants, including domestic violence and gun charges police said.

His current whereabouts are unknown at this time. 

Detectives have made multiple attempts to locate and arrest him while exhausting all leads. 

Detectives believe this shooting was triggered by an altercation between at least two groups of men affiliated with local street gangs. 

Vigil for Johntaya Alexander, 21, was one of six killed during a gunfight that broke out early Sunday morning on April 3, 2022.(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

“Only one gun was recovered at the scene of the shooting and the others were removed before officers arrived,” Police said.

Police are asking that anyone with information about Payton or others involved in the shooting share it by contacting Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at the information provided below.

Payton’s warrant for felony domestic violence stems from an incident on the afternoon of April 2, 2022. 

Officers responded to the home of a relative of Payton’s and contacted a woman with injuries she said Payton had inflicted. 

Officers submitted a report documenting the incident which resulted in the arrest warrant. 

“We are examining all aspects of this incident to understand it as thoroughly as possible,” police said.

At this time, evidence indicates that Payton, Smiley Martin, and Dandrea Martin were among the shooters. 

Police said that different or additional charges may apply as the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office will continue to review all evidence to determine appropriate charges.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). 

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

