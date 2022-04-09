March for victims of gun violence planned downtown Sunday

Johntaya Alexander, 21, was one of six killed during a gun fight that broke out early Sunday morning on April 3, 2022. (Photo by Robert J Hansen)

Sacramento, Calif.- by Robert J Hansen

To mark the one week anniversary of the shooting in downtown Sacramento which claimed six lives, injured twelve and impacted millions, SacramentoStrong, Communities Against Gun Violence is planning a community march this Sunday morning.

The march is in memory of those who have been affected by gun violence in “our beloved city.”

Voice of the Youth Founder Berry Accius feels that if people have the energy to march when people are killed by police, the same should be true when gun violence claims the lives of innocent people.

“It’s time to come together in solidarity to stand against all gun violence in our city and take back our streets in memory of those lost to senseless acts of violence,”Accius said in a statement. “We believe that we are stronger together as we support and hold one another accountable so we can be the change that we are demanding.”

Accius, who has long been calling for an end to senseless violenc, will be joined with city leaders, community activists, community residents and victims of gun violence and their families as they march from 7th Street and K Street (Ali Youssefi Square) to the Capitol Building.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg as committed to participating in the March.

“I will be joining members of our community as we march in memory of those who have been affected by gun violence in Sacramento, and as we pledge to end it,” Steinberg said in a statement.

“Don’t shoot our future down,” Accius too often says. “We must not be afraid of being uncomfortable. Being comfortable won't push change. Change comes when we push ourselves out of our comfort zone.”

This Sunday people will begin gathering at Ali Youssefi Square beginning around 10:30 a.m. and the march will commence at 11:00 a.m.