Sacramento teacher strike ends, school resumes Monday

Teachers, students and SEIU members picketing at SCUSD headquarters on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Photo by Black Zebra Impact Team)

Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1021 and Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) have reached a deal with the Sacramento City Unified School District and have suspended their 8-day labor strike according to SCTA.

David Fisher, SCTA President, said the contract will provide significant resources and investment for students via Facebook .

“That's been something we’ve been trying to get for years,” Fisher said.

SCTA First Vice President Nikki Milevsky thanked parents, students, and SEIU members who participated in the week-long labor strike.

“We had so many vacancies that our school Ms had not been safe, they have not been able to provide the education that our students deserve and we hope we have accomplished things that will make it easier to recruit and retain staff to the district but also add to the services that are available for our students,” Milevsky said.

The agreement includes a 4 percent salary increase starting in the 2021-22 school year.

Also included is a three percent, one-time stipend for 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, pro-rated for part-time employees; a one-time payment of $1,250 in 2021-22 for every full-time SCTA-represented employee, and a prorated amount for part-time employees.

According to the district, the agreement also includes a framework for achieving health care savings by defining how they are defined and applied to bring equitable learning opportunities for our students.

“In achieving these agreements with SCTA and SEIU we did all that we could to demonstrate how highly we value our employees who will return to schools tomorrow to provide the care and support that our students deserve,” said SCUSD Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar. “The agreements balance the needs of students and employees through the use of one-time funds and ongoing spending that we hope to manage successfully in the near future.”

“We are overjoyed that our students can return to school tomorrow,” said SCUSD Board of Education President Christina Pritchett. “We value and respect our district staff who provide critical support for our students and the agreements reached with SCTA and SEIU are as generous as possible within the realistic fiscal constraints of our district’s budget.”

Pritchett said education in California is underfunded and the district’s staffing shortage is ongoing.

The district needs more staff to fully meet students’ needs.

“We are ready to work with our labor partners to advocate for investments in public education, and hope that projected state revenues dedicated to increasing … will materialize,” Pritchett said.

Schools will reopen for our students on Monday, April 4 and bus transportation schedules will also resume as usual according to the district.