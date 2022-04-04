Sacramento, CA

Sacramento police chief holds press conference on downtown shooting that killed six and injured twelve

Robert J Hansen

Chief Kathy Lester confirms multiple shooters and one stolen gun found

Chief Kathy Lester giving a press conference on a downtown shooting that killed six people and injured twelve on Sunday, April 3, 2022.(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

Sacramento, Calif.- by Robert J Hansen

Sacramento police Chief Kathy Lester held a press conference earlier today on the shooting that happened at around 2:30 a.m. near 10th Street and K Street in downtown Sacramento, claiming the lives of six people and injuring twelve.

Six adults, three men, and three women died as a result of the shooting and the other twelve victims are being treated in area hospitals according to Lester.

“This investigation is only hours old and we are at the beginning of the process,” Lester said. “ I know you have questions today and I won't be able to answer all of them as I won't do anything that would jeopardize this investigation.”

Lester said the detectives know that a large fight took place just before the shootings and have confirmed that there were multiple shooters.

Detectives are interviewing numerous witnesses and the department has collected hundreds of pieces of evidence from the scene.

“One of the items that we found was a stolen handgun,” Lester said.

She also said the department has a video that captured parts of the shooting and has received multiple videos and tips from the public.

City Hall has been opened as a meeting point and an information point for the public to continue bringing information to the police.

“What happened last night is the biggest and most recent example of what we all know, gun violence is truly a crisis in our community,” Lester said. “It has increased not only here in Sacramento but across the nation.”

Chief Lester said this tragedy strengthens the department's commitment to reducing violence in the community and its commitment to finding meaningful and lasting solutions to the problem.

Officers heard gunshots and saw people running and were on the scene almost immediately where they encountered a large crowd and multiple gunshot victims according to Lester.

“We have families whose loved ones have been hurt and families whose loved ones simply aren't coming home today,” Lester said.

Lester said officers began to give medical aid, including CPR to the victims that they found and were assisted by officers of the California Highway Patrol as well the Sacramento Fire Department.

“The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented during my 27 years with the Sacramento Police Department,” Lester said. “We are shocked and heartbroken by this tragedy but we are also resolved as an agency to find those Responsible and to secure justice for the victims and their families.”

Lester said the police department is committing a lot of resources to this crime and is thankful to its regional and community partners who have reached out to help us.

She said Governor Gavin Newsom’s office has also offered assistance to the department.

“We all understand that solving the problem of gun violence will require a community-wide effort because public safety is a shared responsibility,” Lester said.

