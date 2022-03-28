East Sacramento residents call homeless people “zombies” while looking for ways to recall Katie Valenzuela

Robert J Hansen

SNAP faces protestors after meeting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tcNLx_0erC0cIr00
East Sacramento residents and members of SNAP after a community meeting on homelessness and recalling Councilmember Katie Valenzuela.(Image by Black Zebra Impact Team)

Sacramento, Calif.- by Robert J Hansen

The article has been updated and includes comments from Dr. Corrine McIntosh-Sako, Sacramento Psychologist and comment from Sacramento Radical Education.

Safe Neighborhoods and Parks (SNAP) of Sacramento, a group of about 150 East Sacramento residents, had a private meeting at McKinley Park yesterday to discuss their desire to remove homeless Sacramentans from East Sacramento by any means necessary which includes organizing to recall District 4 Councilmember Katie Valenzuela.

SNAP had private security outside and a list of people who were not to be allowed in and told they would be arrested for trespassing if they tried attending the meeting.

Obtained audio of the meeting begins with Kaiser Physician John Morales expressing the group's desire to not contribute to helping Sacramento’s homeless population and why they want Valenzuela out of office.

“We organized this event because Katie Valenzuela was trying to put a homeless encampment at Sutter’s Landing and she just wouldn’t listen,” Morales said.

Morales claimed that crime has increased 61 percent in East Sacramento since last year and implied homeless residents are entirely responsible for it.

Dr. Morales’ comparison of last year’s and this year’s crime data displays his ignorance of a homeless crisis that has been happening for better than 10 years.

According to Point-In-Time counts conducted by Sacramento Steps Forward, people experiencing homelessness have been increasing from just over 2,650 people in 2015 to now well over 11,000.

Morales said a naked homeless man jumped on a neighbor's car while driving down the street and that another woman was shaving her legs in a jacuzzi and the children that lived there later found the razors.

“Another neighbor runs to her car at five in the morning because there are zombies who walk through the neighborhood,” Morales said.

Morales said SNAP was organizing because of broken windows, cars being broken into, stolen packages, and the City not picking up garbage.

A retired midtown man then began telling his story of being assaulted last fall.

He said a man in his twenties was walking down the street talking to himself and while he had his back turned, the younger man kicked his back, knocking him to the ground.

The police were later called who eventually found the man and took him into custody. The retired midtown man said the police told him he should go to the hospital but didn’t because he was fine.

East Sacramento Rick Stevens, described a man who had a five-foot pole and started yelling about being a satanist.

“Unless necessary I didn’t want to physically engage him but I kept everyone away from him,” Stevens said.

Stevens said it took four police officers to show up, one pointing an assault rifle at the man, before dropping his pole.

“This guy was dangerous, but when I grew up by Land Park, two seven or eight years olds could go to the park by themselves and nobody would bother them,” Stevens said. “The park is no longer safe. We just can’t have this kind of thing.”

Stevens said he was identified as someone who was using a nearby safe ground, one Valenzuela was responsible for providing homeless people.

Stevens thinks the encampments are drawing people from other areas.

Another SNAP member who said he had lived in East Sacramento his entire life, got into an argument with a man who made a fire.

“He was all drugged up … I tried to get the guy to stop … the first thing he said was using the fire to keep warm,” the SNAP member said and to which the crowd giggled and groaned.

SNAP said they don’t blame Valenzuela for the homeless crisis, but rather are fed up with the City’s leadership failure and management problem. They say City leadership is “spreading the crisis,” not solving it.

SNAP then said the crisis requires a federal response and resources and for Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Councilmember Valenzuela to manage the crisis in a way that “does not spread the problem into our communities.”

Do these people think they are just going to push everyone out and they’ll be done with it?

Does SNAP have a solution for Jennie Welles who has had a housing voucher for months yet keeps getting denied by property management companies because of her credit?

SNAP claims to have no representation at City Hall despite that their Councilmember, Jeff Harris still has almost a year left in office.

The East Sacramento residents say City leadership has failed while it discussed how to gather votes from Midtown and not East Sacramento to continue the recall effort against Valenzuela rather than provide one meaningful suggestion on how to address the ever-growing homeless and housing crisis.

SNAP was met by counter-protests after their meeting. The Black Zebra Impact Team captured some of the arguments between the two sides on Facebook Live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q9nhx_0erC0cIr00
SNAP members recording protesters at a private community meeting discussing homelessness and recalling Katie Valenzuela.(Photo by Black Zebra Impact Team)

On Twitter, Sacramento Radical Education said, “Considering the vitriolic rhetoric that John Frias Morales & SNAP have been pushing, we do not expect them to quietly slither back into their fancy houses just because their recall appears to be dead in the water. SNAP is organizing around an agenda of violence and privation.“

The anecdotes East Sacramento residents shared never once acknowledged the mental illness and or psychological trauma that their unhoused neighbors were clearly suffering from.

Psychologist Corrine McIntosh-Sako said it’s important to note that not everyone who experiences homelessness does so as a result of experiencing mental illness or drug addiction.

”The people you see living on the streets are doing so out of mere survival because they have no other options. Normally, people experience increased adrenaline and cortisol stress hormones when faced with a threat, and their hormone levels return to normal once it is eliminated. But people experiencing homelessness face constant threats,” McIntosh-Sako said.

She said survival mode is the short-term, fear-based mode of thinking you enter when your fight-or-flight response is triggered.

When stuck in survival mode, people feels like they'll never dig themselves out of the hole according to McIntosh-Sako.

“We aren’t made for existing in survival mode long term. In survival mode many changes occur in the body - the stomach shuts down, blood pressure goes up, and the prefrontal cortex or the “thinking brain” doesn’t work as well,” she said.

McIntosh-Sako said what makes this inhumane condition worse is that individuals experiencing homelessness are often the recipients of stigma and social rejection.

“Often seen as having “a lack of will” or “a lack of personal dignity” by individuals who are privileged enough not to exist in survival mode for extended periods of time, people experiencing homelessness encounter social exclusion, reduced access to treatment resources, stress, violence, and trauma—which can all contribute to adverse mental health and ultimately hinders their ability to overcome housing instability and mental illness,” McIntosh-Sako said.

She said there is no blanket approach to homelessness but one thing is for sure, we need a coordinated effort between the City and the County. Funding for the community-based organizations that provide services for issues commonly associated with poverty, such as substance abuse or mental illness, needs to be prioritized and ongoing versus one-time funds.

“We desperately need affordable housing and transitional housing. We need policy changes that will eliminate the root causes of homelessness. And we need people like the individuals calling themselves SNAP to stop contributing to the pervasive discrimination, stigmatization and negative stereotyping of individuals experiencing homelessness so that the issue can be treated like the humanitarian crisis that it is,” McIntosh Sako said.

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento County, CA
