Stockton, CA

Sacramento County appoints former Stockton police chief to head Public Safety and Justice agency

Robert J Hansen

Deputy County Executive of Public Safety and Justice Eric Jones at the Sacramento County BOS meeting on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.(Screenahot by Robert J Hansen)

Sacramento, Calif.- by Robert J Hansen

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors confirmed the appointment of former Stockton Police Chief, Eric Jones, as the Deputy County Executive for Public Safety and Justice at today's meeting.

Public and Safety and Justice oversees the departments of Coroner, Probation, ​Public Defender, and Conflict Criminal Defender and serves as a liaison to the offices of the Sheriff and District Attorney.

Pastor Less Simmons, Senior Pastor at South Sacramento Christian Center, was on the committee that oversaw the interview process for the Public and Safety and Justice agency.

"I've known Eric Jones' work around procedural justice and police legitimizing in Stockton," Simmons said. "His work around police reform is very well known and some of the things Sacramento has done or attempted to do, Eric Jones has done in Stockton."

Supervisor Phil Serna said trust is a key hallmark of what is expected from Jones as Deputy Executive of the Public Safety and Justice agency.

"Given what our nation went through less than two years ago, it brought to light the fact that we have a lot of work to do to build trust with those members of the community who have historically and personally had an adverse experience with law enforcement," Serna said.

Eric Jones spoke about building that trust between law enforcement and the community.

"I look at it as a trust bank we need to build up all the time," Jones said. "Whether an incident or not we want to build up that trust early on."

Jones most recently served as Police Chief for the Stockton Police Department since 2012, until his retirement in December 2021. As the Chief of Police, Eric transformed Stockton’s policing practices through innovative strategies and community engagement efforts. In 2015, he worked with the State Attorney General’s Office to develop Principled Policing Training and help lead the law enforcement industry across the state. 

His department was one of six pilot sites participating in the National Initiative for Building Community Trust and Justice. Of those six pilot sites, Stockton’s work was rated the best of the participants. It was the first police-community trust initiative in the City of Stockton and led to community trust-building efforts as well as policy and internal cultural change.

“Eric Jones is a nationally recognized advocate for principled policing, strengthening relationships between law enforcement and communities and building community trust,” said County Executive Ann Edwards. “His police reform advocacy efforts include extensive collaboration with local community leaders and developing law enforcement reform curriculum. We are fortunate that Eric is joining the County in this important role.” 

In 2017, Jones created a countywide criminal justice effort, the Stockton Alliance for Equity (SAFE) Coalition for Criminal Justice Leaders.

The coalition included public safety systems the San Joaquin County offices of District Attorney, Public Defender and Probation. The outcomes were improved community trust in those systems and led to internal policy changes and longstanding relationships with community members and justice reform advocates. 

Jones has worked on the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project for Northeastern University and the Urban Institute & Office of Justice on Preventing Youth Gang & Gun Violence.

He was also a Founding Agency Member for the American Society of Evidence-Based Policing.

Jones’ first day will be Feb. 21.

