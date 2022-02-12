Sacramento, CA

“The Sheriff's department is liable for this death,” advocates say

Robert J Hansen

Inmate who died Monday was at Sacramento Main Jail since 2017

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDMHs_0eC9AaoJ00
Ltd. Shaun Hampton of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s office in front of the main jail.(Sacramento Bee via YouTube)

Sacramento, Calif.- by Robert J Hansen

An unvaccinated 51-year-old inmate died while in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail on February 7 according to a press release by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office (SSO).

The inmate, whose name has not been released yet, had been in the jail since March 2017 and was deemed incompetent to stand trial for his charges by the state hospital and was placed on a Murphy Conservatorship according to the Sheriff’s office statement.

Liz Blum and Mack Wilson of Decarcerate Sacramento think the inmate who died should have never been on Murphy conservatorship which would have made it easier for the public defender’s office to have them transferred out of the jail.

“We should never be placing these individuals in the jail in the first place,” Blum said.

Sacramento County Supervisor Patrick Kennedy agreed the inmate, who was deemed incompetant to stand trial, needs to be in a place where they can receive the proper care they need and should not have been in jail.

“We should have more appropriate options available to us and that’s one of the reasons we looked at adding on to the downtown jail,” Kennedy said. “While a lot of advocates accused us of growing the jail to put more inmates in there, it was never intended to add one more inmate.”

Kennedy said the jail expansion intended to provide facilities and services that are currently inadequate.

Blum, co-founder of Decarcerate Sacramento, says that this couldn't be more false.

“We knew from the inception of the project that it was not intended to add more bed space and we expressed that to the board many times,” Blum said.

Blum said advocates opposed the expansion because it would not have improved the care of people inside the jail.

The expansion included the design and construction of a new “annex” facility of the Main Jail meant to improve correctional health and mental health services at the Main Jail but in March 2021, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted not to move forward with the expansion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7izc_0eC9AaoJ00
Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones(Courtesy of Scott Jones for Congress)

The Public Defender’s Office said it is deeply saddened by the death of one of their clients via email.

”The Public Defender’s Office is working with County partners in finding alternatives to incarceration for our clients struggling with mental illness,” the email said.

Blum says no other county in the State uses Murphy's conservatorship as much as Sacramento County and that the Sacramento District Attorney’s office uses Murphy’s law to keep people incarcerated.


“Sacramento County has more people on Murphy’s conservatorship per capita than any other county in our region,” Blum said. “The DA is weaponizing Murphy's law, which makes it a lot harder to transfer people out of jail.”

The Sheriff’s office told KCRA 3 in a statement that 17 inmates are under Murphy’s Conservatorship.

“They remain in our custody as required by statute pending placement by the County Health and Human Services into an appropriate facility,” the statement said.

The district attorney’s office could be reached for comment.

In 2018, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the Sheriff’s office for failing to provide minimally adequate medical and mental health care to inmates in its jails, imposing harmful and excessive use of solitary confinement, and for discriminating against individuals with disabilities.

From that lawsuit, Sacramento County entered into a Consent Decree and agreed to implement measures outlined in a Remedial Plan, to be monitored by court-appointed Court Experts.

In October 2021, there were over 3,100 inmates in Sacramento’s jail population. About 63 percent received mental health services while incarcerated and 28 percent had a severe mental illness according to the monitoring report.

Attorneys with Disability Rights California and Prison Law Office, which represented the people in the class-action lawsuit, sent a letter to the Sheriff’s office about the “alarming conditions” at the Jail in January 2021.

“Court-appointed medical and mental health care experts have identified numerous concerning issues regarding COVID-19 prevention and mitigation protocols at the Jail,” the letter said.

The jail population has increased from 2,721 in April 2020 to 3,343 on February 9, 2022, with Main Jail being at 99% capacity according to the Sheriff’s office.

Sacramento County’s jails are in the midst of their second COVID-19 outbreak in the last 3 months according to the Covid In-Custody Project.

In September 2021, the Department of Health Services reported only 4 positive cases in the jails. Since the Omicron variant emerged, the Sheriff’s office now has 386 positive cases and three COVID-related deaths in the Main Jail and Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC) as of February 9.

This month, positive cases have quadrupled, affecting almost 20 percent of roughly 3,300 people incarcerated across both facilities according to Covid In-Custody Project data.

Wilson, community organizer for Decarcerate Sacramento, said 79 percent of the the population in the jail are pretrial, which highlights why they, and the inmate that died, do not need to be in the jail.

“It’s about the culture of law enforcement inside the jail and they are the reason for the human rights violations happening inside, not the facility itself,” Wilson said. “He caught COVID from being in that jail and the sheriff’s department is liable for this death.”

Wilson said the only solution is getting people out of jail and investing in community-based mental health services.

“It’s a county policy issue,” Blum said. “This is something the board does have the power to influence.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sacramento Sheriffs Department# Scott Jones# Inmate death# COVID 19# Mental health

Comments / 13

Published by

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Napa, CA
4755 followers

More from Robert J Hansen

Napa, CA

Dent Solutions is your best bet for dent repair and paint protection

Dent Solutions(Photo by Robert Hansen) Ian “The Dentologist” Cordle Has done paintless dent removal for over 25 years is the owner of Dent Solutions in Napa California. Dent Solutions, located at 536 Soscol Avenue, has done high-quality dent repair for four years using STEK film technology to protect the exterior of your vehicle that is self-healing.

Read full story
2 comments
Placer County, CA

Placer judge finds good cause to reexamine 30 year old murder case

If exonerated, Lionell Tholmer would have spent 36 years in prison on wrongful conviction. Lionell Tholmer in Mule Creek State Prison(Courtesy of Lionell Tholmer) Lionell Tholmer has been in prison since 1985 after being convicted of second-degree murder by a Placer County court for killing John Meadows in what Tholmer maintains was self-defense.

Read full story
5 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento officials still working on solution to move unhoused Bannon Island residents

Residents of Bannon Island say it's not enough room for everyone. Bannon Island spokesperson Twana James talking about moving the encampment next to office buildings on January 27, 2022.(Photo and videos courtesy of Black Zebra Impact Team)

Read full story
5 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Mentally ill inmate at Sacramento County Mail Jail dies of Covid-19, deputy says

Ltd. Shaun Hampton of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s office in front of the main jail.(YouTube) A 51 year old inmate died while in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail yesterday according to a press release by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office (SSO).

Read full story
13 comments
Sacramento, CA

Harvest Davidson and Treverez Lopez of Tahoe 5 back in court, judge arrives over 20 minutes late

One of Treverez Lopez’s sons at a peaceful protest at the Capitol building in Sacramento California.(Courtesy of Bridget Doherty) After the judge was 30 minutes late, Treverez Lopez and Harvest Davidson, and the rest of the Tahoe 5 were in court last Friday for the murder of Dennis “Spike” Wright in 2016.

Read full story
3 comments
Sacramento, CA

State Senate candidate Dave Jones talks homelessness, police and healthcare

State Senate candidate Dave Jones.(Via Twitter) Former insurance commissioner and California assemblymember Dave Jones is running for State Senate in newly redrawn District 6. Jones spoke with this reporter about homelessness, police accountability, healthcare, and some differences between one of his opponents, City Councilmember Angelique Ashby.

Read full story
1 comments
Sacramento, CA

Man died of fentenyl overdose last year and Merced police fails to arrest man responsible for it, friends and family say

Robert Anthony Rojas(Courtesy of FACEBOOK) In April 2021, Robert Rojas overdosed and died from fentanyl after drinking what he thought was promethazine cough syrup while visiting his girlfriend at her house according to police records.

Read full story
31 comments
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department failed to prevent inmate deaths, State audit finds

San Diego Sheriff’s Department(Courtesy of Twitter) An audit by the California State Auditor of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has determined that the Sheriff’s Department failed to adequately prevent and respond to the deaths of individuals in its custody.

Read full story
5 comments
Sacramento, CA

Miller Park to become transitional camping site for the homeless

Miller Park in Sacramento California.(Photo courtesy of wikimapia.org) The City of Sacramento will open Miller Park as a safe camping site to be used on a temporary basis for shelter and access to services for people experiencing homelessness in the area according to a statement from Councilmember Katie Valenzuela’s office.

Read full story
17 comments
Sacramento, CA

How traffic enforcement is being reimagined in the US

California Highway Patrol cruiser.(Courtesy of Public Safety News) Last year Philadelphia passed the Driving Equity Act, becoming the first major city in the U.S. to ban low-level traffic stops.

Read full story
8 comments
Folsom, CA

Black Folsom High School student no longer feels safe at school, mother says

Racist comments and bullying have been happening to the student since October. Berry Accius (top) with Tiffany Amos, her daughter Aniyha Pier and her son at Amos’ home in January 2022.(Photo courtesy of Berry Accius)

Read full story
251 comments
Placerville, CA

Tevarez Lopez, one of the “Tahoe 5” who prosecutors knew was not there convicted of murder, prepares to appeal

Signs used in demonstrations in support of Tevarez Lopez who was convicted of murder on November 30, 2021.(Courtesy of thefightfortevarezlopez@gmail.com) On November 30, 2021, Tevarez Richard Lopez was found guilty of murdering Dennis "Spike" Wright, Jr. by an all-white jury of six men, six women and now faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento CPS takes 8 children from mother after going to homeless shelter

Hearing to take mother’s parental rights of 2-year-old son next week. Sabrina Williams (left) her sister and her son Isaiah in Washington.(Photo courtesy of Sabrina Williams)

Read full story
360 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones running for California's 3rd Congressional District

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones who announced is is running for California’s Congressional District 3 on January 24, 2022.(Photo by Jordan Schauberger) Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones announced he is running for California’s newly drawn 3rd Congressional District today, according to a press statement.

Read full story
11 comments
Sacramento, CA

Man arrested for allegedly shooting three people in Sacramento, police say

A triple shooting occurred at a South Sacramento area restaurant early Saturday morning on January 22, 2022.(Courtesy of Public Safety News) Sacramento Police arrested a suspect of attempted homicide in connection of a shooting that injured three people on Franklin Boulevard early yesterday morning according to Sacramento police.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

Covid-19 on the rise again in California prison system

California State Prison Solano(Photo courtesy of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) Covid-19 is rising again inside the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) system according to a statement from the department.

Read full story
48 comments
Sacramento, CA

Will California’s district attorneys and courts be held accountable for Brady violations?

Lady Justice(Image by Haljnalka Beren) California prosecutors for years have regularly withheld evidence from defense attorneys that, had it been disclosed, would have ruined their cases.

Read full story
42 comments
Auburn, CA

Auburn police officer allegedly threatens advocate of Dalton Dyer Jr., on administrative leave

Auburn police officer Joshua Eagan (behind) and Chief Ryan Kinnan (front) in 2020.(Auburn Police Department) An Auburn police officer threatened the founder of Police Crime Survivors (PCS), Christopher Kershner, on December 27.

Read full story
11 comments
Sacramento, CA

A conversation with Michael Lynch, candidate for Sacramento City Council in newly redrawn District 3

Sacramento City Council candidate for District 3, Michael Lynch.(Courtesy of Michael Lynch) Co-founder of Improve Your Tomorrow, Michael Lynch, recently announced that he is running for Sacramento City Council in newly redrawn District 3.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy