“The Sheriff's department is liable for this death,” advocates say

Inmate who died Monday was at Sacramento Main Jail since 2017

Ltd. Shaun Hampton of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s office in front of the main jail. (Sacramento Bee via YouTube)

Sacramento, Calif.- by Robert J Hansen

An unvaccinated 51-year-old inmate died while in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail on February 7 according to a press release by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office (SSO).

The inmate, whose name has not been released yet, had been in the jail since March 2017 and was deemed incompetent to stand trial for his charges by the state hospital and was placed on a Murphy Conservatorship according to the Sheriff’s office statement.

Liz Blum and Mack Wilson of Decarcerate Sacramento think the inmate who died should have never been on Murphy conservatorship which would have made it easier for the public defender’s office to have them transferred out of the jail.

“We should never be placing these individuals in the jail in the first place,” Blum said.

Sacramento County Supervisor Patrick Kennedy agreed the inmate, who was deemed incompetant to stand trial, needs to be in a place where they can receive the proper care they need and should not have been in jail.

“We should have more appropriate options available to us and that’s one of the reasons we looked at adding on to the downtown jail,” Kennedy said. “While a lot of advocates accused us of growing the jail to put more inmates in there, it was never intended to add one more inmate.”

Kennedy said the jail expansion intended to provide facilities and services that are currently inadequate.

Blum, co-founder of Decarcerate Sacramento, says that this couldn't be more false.

“We knew from the inception of the project that it was not intended to add more bed space and we expressed that to the board many times,” Blum said.

Blum said advocates opposed the expansion because it would not have improved the care of people inside the jail.

The expansion included the design and construction of a new “annex” facility of the Main Jail meant to improve correctional health and mental health services at the Main Jail but in March 2021, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted not to move forward with the expansion.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones (Courtesy of Scott Jones for Congress)

The Public Defender’s Office said it is deeply saddened by the death of one of their clients via email.

”The Public Defender’s Office is working with County partners in finding alternatives to incarceration for our clients struggling with mental illness,” the email said.



Blum says no other county in the State uses Murphy's conservatorship as much as Sacramento County and that the Sacramento District Attorney’s office uses Murphy’s law to keep people incarcerated.



“Sacramento County has more people on Murphy’s conservatorship per capita than any other county in our region,” Blum said. “The DA is weaponizing Murphy's law, which makes it a lot harder to transfer people out of jail.”

The Sheriff’s office told KCRA 3 in a statement that 17 inmates are under Murphy’s Conservatorship.

“They remain in our custody as required by statute pending placement by the County Health and Human Services into an appropriate facility,” the statement said.

The district attorney’s office could be reached for comment.

In 2018, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the Sheriff’s office for failing to provide minimally adequate medical and mental health care to inmates in its jails, imposing harmful and excessive use of solitary confinement, and for discriminating against individuals with disabilities.

From that lawsuit, Sacramento County entered into a Consent Decree and agreed to implement measures outlined in a Remedial Plan, to be monitored by court-appointed Court Experts.

In October 2021, there were over 3,100 inmates in Sacramento’s jail population. About 63 percent received mental health services while incarcerated and 28 percent had a severe mental illness according to the monitoring report.

Attorneys with Disability Rights California and Prison Law Office, which represented the people in the class-action lawsuit, sent a letter to the Sheriff’s office about the “alarming conditions” at the Jail in January 2021.

“Court-appointed medical and mental health care experts have identified numerous concerning issues regarding COVID-19 prevention and mitigation protocols at the Jail,” the letter said.

The jail population has increased from 2,721 in April 2020 to 3,343 on February 9, 2022, with Main Jail being at 99% capacity according to the Sheriff’s office .

Sacramento County’s jails are in the midst of their second COVID-19 outbreak in the last 3 months according to the Covid In-Custody Project .

In September 2021, the Department of Health Services reported only 4 positive cases in the jails. Since the Omicron variant emerged, the Sheriff’s office now has 386 positive cases and three COVID-related deaths in the Main Jail and Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC) as of February 9.

This month, positive cases have quadrupled, affecting almost 20 percent of roughly 3,300 people incarcerated across both facilities according to Covid In-Custody Project data.

Wilson, community organizer for Decarcerate Sacramento, said 79 percent of the the population in the jail are pretrial, which highlights why they, and the inmate that died, do not need to be in the jail.

“It’s about the culture of law enforcement inside the jail and they are the reason for the human rights violations happening inside, not the facility itself,” Wilson said. “He caught COVID from being in that jail and the sheriff’s department is liable for this death.”

Wilson said the only solution is getting people out of jail and investing in community-based mental health services.

“It’s a county policy issue,” Blum said. “This is something the board does have the power to influence.”