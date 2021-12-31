Sacramento County opens warming centers over New Year’s weekend

Most warming centers in City of Sacramento

Homeless people camped outside Sacramento City Hall on October 3, 2021. (Photo by Robert J Hansen)

Sacramento, Calif.- by Robert J Hansen

Sacramento County is opening two warming center locations from December 31 through January 2 according to a press release.

One warmeing center will be open at the Department of Human Assistance (DHA) Annex at 1725 28th Street from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Another is the Creekside Adult School at 2641 Kent Drive will be open on January 1 and 2 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Sacramento County Regional Transit (RT) is providing buses to transport guests to both warming locations on their respective operating nights.

Passenger pick-up locations will be at Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road, Watt Avenue at Poplar Boulevard, Ahern Street at North C Street, and Natomas Park Drive.

There will also be transportation back to these locations each morning from the warming centers. Pick-ups will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, December 31 and be available starting at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday night as well.

In addition to the County-run warming centers, there are additional locations from December 31 and January 1 at Sacramento City Hall, Hagginwood Community Center, and Capitol City Seventh Day Adventist.

​Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Elk Grove will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. for adults 18 and older and no pets permitted.

Also open nightly until further notice is the Union Gospel Mission at 400 Bannon Street in Sacramento from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Map of warming centers available to the homeless from December 31, 2021 through January 2, 2022. (Image by Robert J Hansen)

The only warming center in unincorporated Sacramento County which is the Creekside Adult Center. There are no warming centers east of Watt Avenue.

In addition to the warming location, DHA extended its weather respite motel vouchering program through Tuesday morning.

The response is currently sheltering more than 120 people and navigators are adding people as capacity allows.