Lawsuit being prepared against Sacramento for towing RVs on Commerce Circle

Vehicles being towed from Commerce Circle in North Sacramento on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Robert J Hansen)

Sacramento, Calif.- by Robert J Hansen

A lawsuit is being prepared against the City of Sacramento for the unlawful seizure of approximately 18-20 vehicles that were towed and impounded by code or law enforcement according to a letter to the Department of Community Response.

The vehicles were towed from Commerce Circle around December 6 as part of the removal of more than 150 vehicles at the behest of the business owners in the North Sacramento commercial district.

The letter, sent by the law office of Mark Merin, said that the law firm was contacted by multiple people whose vehicles were impounded and given “junk slips” but no receipt.

According to the letter, vehicles were to be destroyed on December 22, and that the City must halt the destruction of any changes as they are evidence in the upcoming lawsuit.

“If destruction occurs, it will constitute spoliation of evidence, and sanctions against those with possession, custody or control of the vehicles will be sought,” the letter said.

The City Attorney’s office responded to the law office in an email stating that it received the letter, according to an employee with the City.

In its response, the City said two vehicles have already been destroyed and that there is limited information available about those vehicles.

“Our office has Initiated steps to ensure the preservation of vehicles Towed from Commerce Circle And we have confirmed 17 vehicles will be preserved Pending the Resolution of the anticipated litigation,” the email said.

Mark Merin’s office was unavailable for comment by the time of publication and the City was not asked for comment.