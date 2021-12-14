Sacramento, CA

Possible abuse of power at City Hall favors developers over homeless residents

Robert J Hansen

Sacramento Councilmember Jeff Harris has conflict of interest as SAFCA chair and owner of construction company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12FC0x_0dMqRrCC00
(Image by Robert J Hansen)

Sacramento, Calif. - by Robert J Hansen

Sacramento City Councilmember Jeff Harris is the Chair of the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency (SAFCA). At the directive of the State Legislature, SAFCA was formed to address Sacramento’s vulnerability to catastrophic flooding.

Formed under a Joint Exercise of Powers Agreement, SAFCA’s board is comprised of representatives from the City of Sacramento, County of Sacramento, County of Sutter, American River Flood Control District (ARFCD), and Reclamation District No. 1000.

Present board members include Councilmembers Rick Jennings and Angelique Ashby as well as all five Sacramento County Board of Supervisors.

There are also two trustees from the American River Flood Control District (ARFCD) on the SAFCA Board of Directors, Cyril Shah and Brian Holloway.

Harris recently wrote a letter to the General Manager of ARFCD asking them for help removing unhoused people from Commerce Circle, which resulted in 160 individuals being forced to leave.

According to the staff report, “Councilman Harris requests that the Board issue notices of trespass to all campers on the District’s parcel located between the levee toe and Lathrop way.” The letter reads as if written by an individual who is au fait or clued up about the authority of ARFCD and how it can maximize private property law to act on Councilmember Harris’ “request for consideration,” which weighs heavily in his favor.

ARFCD’s office is also located on Commerce Circle.

Harris also owns Cadence Construction Company which primarily does residential remodeling and renovation and some commercial business improvements. As the owner of a residential home improvement company, Harris stands to profit from gentrification and from properties that increase in value from the following projects and federal contracts.

Currently, there are $4.4 billion in authorized Federal projects under construction, with about $2.6 billion left to complete. Once completed, it will provide much of the Sacramento area with badly needed flood protection.

As the local project sponsor, SAFCA pays this share on behalf of the residents that benefit from the flood control improvements.

Since SAFCA does not receive general tax revenues, it raises the local share through property assessments. The costs for ongoing maintenance of flood control facilities are also paid for through these assessments.

Properties that benefit from a flood control project are assessed on an annual basis to fund the local share of any flood project that costs are shared with the State or federal government.

The local share is usually 10.5 percent of the total project cost. Property owners are only subject to the assessment if the flood control project funded “benefits” their property.

In other words, both residential and commercial property values are increased by these projects. Land value is impacted by potential damages to land. According to an engineers report posted on SAFCA’s website, “There are a number of factors that contribute to the flood damage reduction benefits to vacant and improved land. These include, but are not limited to, reduced cost of development, ability to secure financing for urban development projects, reduced cost of flood insurance …”

These benefit assessment districts are divided into “Benefit Zones.” A benefit zone is determined by the potential source(s) of flooding in any given area.

For example, if a property is located in the Pocket area of Sacramento, an owner would only be assessed for projects that help protect that specific area from flooding.

American River/North Sacramento (AR/NS) properties in this benefit zone are subject to flooding from the American River, Arcade Creek, Dry/Robla Creek, Magpie Creek Diversion Canal, and Natomas East Main Drain Canal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NBpDV_0dMqRrCC00
(Image courtesy of the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency)

Commerce Circle lies within this zone and is next to one of the SAFCA projects.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is planning to construct 11 miles of erosion protection along portions of both the north and south banks of the American River, which began this year.

An end-of-the-year Executive Director's report highlights why they would be sweeping areas near Commerce Circle and Morrison Creek, another project under SAFCA known as the South Sacramento Streams and another area where unhoused residents have been violently swept by the City of Sacramento and Sacramento Police Department on multiple occasions.

SAFCA's responsibility as stated in the report for the December 16 meeting "As a non-Federal sponsor, SAFCA’s primary role is to provide the real estate and take care of relocations such as utilities."

The end of year report also states that "In 2021, SAFCA pushed all its resources to provide required real estate, utility relocations, assist in progressing the design work, helping with the environmental and mitigation, and in some cases, actually awarding and managing some of the construction contracts.”

"This was challenging in 2021 and the USACE awarded some of the construction contracts with options they could later exercise in areas where the real estate was still pending."

The incidents of sweeping our unhoused residents becomes more significant by this statement on page 2 of the ED report, "However, in addition to the construction contracts continuing from 2021, the USACE plans to award the following 15 new construction contracts or options in 2022. This is significant because SAFCA must provide the required real estate and utility relocations ahead of each contract being advertised."

Despite Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s proposed resolution that would not allow the city to tow a vehicle without first offering the occupants shelter or housing, or a place to move the vehicle, it does not prohibit staff from issuing notices nor does it address the real solution, which is building low-income and affordable housing at the same rate that the city builds market rate units.

The sweeping of unhoused residents has the potential to continue and increase because of the urgency being placed on SAFCA as stated on page 3 of the ED report, "SAFCA’s two largest challenges in 2022, will be to obtain the required real estate and provide the utility relocations required to allow the USACE to award these contracts on schedule."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Jeff HarrisSAFCACommerce CircleHomeless SweepsSacramento

Comments / 6

Published by

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento, CA
3713 followers

More from Robert J Hansen

Sacramento, CA

City of Sacramento announces updates to Master Siting Plan

Tiny homes dropped in favor of new safe camping and permanent housing solutions. Tents used for shelter in front of City Hall (top), safe camping grounds (bottom left) and RV encampment on Railroad Drive (bottom rightI.(Photos by Robert J Hansen)

Read full story
7 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County employee accuses Supervisor Patrick Kennedy of getting him arrested

County employee, Ryan Harris, says Board of Supervisors allowing unfair treatment and discrimination by Director of DHA. Sacramento County Supervisor Patrick Kennedy (left) and Sacramento County employee Ryan Harris (right) at the November 16, 2021 meeting.(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

Read full story
3 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento City Councilmember Jeff Harris works with developer to clear homeless encampment at Commerce Circle

North Sacramento Land Company (left) Sacramento Councilmember Jeff Harris (right)(Image by Robert J Hansen) Councilmember Jeff Harris and the City of Sacramento had Johnston Industrial Park, known as Commerce Circle, cleared in response to a possible lawsuit from developer and real estate company, North Sac Land Company (NSLC) according to acquired documents.

Read full story
5 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Northern ACLU calls on Sacramento County to stop Sheriff from cooperating with ICE

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones speaking at the County Supervisors meeting on December 8, 2021.(Photo by Robert J Hansen) A community forum was held at the Sacramento County Administration building where the Northern ACLU and others denounced the Sheriff’s department’s coordination with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) yesterday.

Read full story
18 comments
Sacramento, CA

“It’s like we have a bunch of Scrooges,” candidate for Sacramento County Supervisor says about City’s homeless response

The Mayor, councilmember and candidates for local office respond to homeless sweep on Commerce Circle. Sacraemento Mayor Darrell Steinberg responding to the sweep on Commerce Circle on December 7, 2021.(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

Read full story
11 comments
Sacramento, CA

UnCommon Law names Senator Sydney Kamlager and Jamilia Land 2021’s Uncommon Heroes

Jamila Land (left) and California State Senator Sydney Kamlager (right) were named UnCommon Law’s UnCommon Heroes of 2021.(Photos courtesy of Land and Kamlager) California State Senator Sydney Kamlager and Sacramento activist Jamilia Land were named Uncommon Law’s 2021 UnCommon Heroes at an online event last week.

Read full story
1 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s right to housing proposal needs tenant screening and protection laws to work

Mayor Darrell Steinberg (left) Sacramento Police sweep homeless camp on Stockton, Sac Street Medicine march, homeless tents at City Hall.Photos by Robert J Hansen. Mayor Steinberg, your recent discussion on ‘Gimme Shelter’ was comprehensive and gave a lot of explanation to your proposal of the right to housing with the obligation to accept.

Read full story
1 comments
Sacramento, CA

CDCR closing two prisons and experiencing staffing shortages

(Photo courtesy of State of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS) are developing a plan to close two state prisons.

Read full story
172 comments
Sacramento County, CA

2022 elections will bring a new vanguard of leadership to Sacramento County

From the top left, Duke Cooney, Alana Mathews, Jaclyn Moreno, and Jim Barnes.(Image by Robert J Hansen) A previous version incorrectly claimed Attorney General Rob Bonta endorses Alana Mathews.

Read full story
7 comments
Sacramento, CA

Woman shot in the face while pregnant by father of the child survives, CPS trying to take her parental rights from her

Jakizza Morgan and her daughter, Jaya Ziong, visiting in October 2021. Jaya was taken by Child Protective Services on August 26, 2021.(Courtesy of Jakizza Morgan) Jakizza Morgan was shot in the face on September 25, 2020, allegedly by Ying Xiong while she was pregnant with their daughter who is now in the custody of Sacramento County Child Protective Services (CPS) and in the care of Mia Xiong, Ying’s sister.

Read full story
37 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County employee found “KKK” on her desk in 2016, files lawsuit

2017 lawsuit set for trial if settlement cannot be negotiated. Sacramento County Administration building(Photo by Robert J Hansen) An employee with the Department of Human Assistance, is scheduled for a settlement conference next week in a 2017 lawsuit against the County of Sacramento according to court documents.

Read full story
27 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento officials recognize resettlement agencies helping Afghan refugees

Mayor, Supervisor and Assemblymember say Afghan refugees will have services needed for resettlement. Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg (left) speaks at a press conference on the Afghan refugee crisis on Nov. 22.(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

Read full story
9 comments
Sacramento, CA

Rittenhouse verdict reminds us how far America is from criminal justice reform

Judge Bruce Schroeder watches an evidence video with Kyle Rittenhouse and his attorney, Mark Richards, at the Kenosha Courthouse Nov. 12,.(Sean Krajacic / Pool via Reuters file)

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Demonstrators call for State investigation into court system and county Sheriff’s departments

Henry Ortiz (left), activist Allegra Taylor (center), Tina Perry (right) and other demonstrators at the California Capital building on Novem(Photo by Robert J Hansen) A demonstration was held at the Capital yesterday for Harvest Davidson, who has been in El Dorado County jail since 2016, by his mother, friends and activists calling for an investigation into the El Dorado County Sheriff’s department for the mistreatment and abuse of inmates.

Read full story
39 comments
Sacramento, CA

Reno police shoots Sacramento native, former Voice of the Youth mentee in critical condition

There is an update on this story which can be found here. Image on left, Isaiah Herndon (Courtesy of Berry Accius) Image on right, Inside Isaiah Herndon’s Reno apartment after Reno police shot him.(Image by Robert J Hansen)

Read full story
188 comments
Sacramento, CA

Body cam footage shows Sacramento native pointed and fired gun at Reno police officers

Screenshot of body cam footage released by Reno police shows Isaiah Herndon pointing a gun out of his door at officers on November 5, 2021.(Courtesy of Reno Police Department) Earlier this evening, the Reno Police Department released the body camera footage of the police shooting of Sacramento native Isaiah Herndon which occurred on November 5.

Read full story
16 comments
Sacramento, CA

Community activists and students show support to West Campus vice principal

Vice principal Elysse Versher has experienced racial hatred for years while at West Campus. Berry Accius (left) Lorreen Pryor (center) and Rashid Sidqe (right) at West Campus High School in Sacramento on November 16, 2021.(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

Read full story
9 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento NAACP calls for resignations and investigation after vice-principal subjected to racial hatred by students

Sacramento NAACP President Betty Williams at West Campus High School in support of Vice-Principal Dr. Elysee Versher on November 12, 2021.(Photo by Robert J Hansen. The Sacramento NAACP and other supporters of Dr. Elysse Versher, the West Campus High School vice principal targeted by acts of racism and hatred by students, called for a criminal investigation into the matter.

Read full story
71 comments
Sacramento, CA

Northern California marijuana businesses experiencing sharp rise in burglaries

Sacramento police at the scene after a pursuit that began as a burglary in progress at a Sacramento marijuana dispensary.(Photo courtesy of Public Safety News) Cannabis businesses in Northern California have been experiencing a rise in burglaries and robberies for the past few weeks according to cannabis policy advisor Jacqueline McGowan.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy