Possible abuse of power at City Hall favors developers over homeless residents

Sacramento Councilmember Jeff Harris has conflict of interest as SAFCA chair and owner of construction company

(Image by Robert J Hansen)

Sacramento, Calif. - by Robert J Hansen

Sacramento City Councilmember Jeff Harris is the Chair of the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency (SAFCA). At the directive of the State Legislature, SAFCA was formed to address Sacramento’s vulnerability to catastrophic flooding.

Formed under a Joint Exercise of Powers Agreement, SAFCA’s board is comprised of representatives from the City of Sacramento, County of Sacramento, County of Sutter, American River Flood Control District (ARFCD), and Reclamation District No. 1000.

Present board members include Councilmembers Rick Jennings and Angelique Ashby as well as all five Sacramento County Board of Supervisors.

There are also two trustees from the American River Flood Control District (ARFCD) on the SAFCA Board of Directors, Cyril Shah and Brian Holloway.

Harris recently wrote a letter to the General Manager of ARFCD asking them for help removing unhoused people from Commerce Circle, which resulted in 160 individuals being forced to leave .

According to the staff report , “Councilman Harris requests that the Board issue notices of trespass to all campers on the District’s parcel located between the levee toe and Lathrop way.” The letter reads as if written by an individual who is au fait or clued up about the authority of ARFCD and how it can maximize private property law to act on Councilmember Harris’ “request for consideration,” which weighs heavily in his favor.

ARFCD’s office is also located on Commerce Circle.

Harris also owns Cadence Construction Company which primarily does residential remodeling and renovation and some commercial business improvements. As the owner of a residential home improvement company, Harris stands to profit from gentrification and from properties that increase in value from the following projects and federal contracts.

Currently, there are $4.4 billion in authorized Federal projects under construction, with about $2.6 billion left to complete. Once completed, it will provide much of the Sacramento area with badly needed flood protection.

As the local project sponsor, SAFCA pays this share on behalf of the residents that benefit from the flood control improvements.

Since SAFCA does not receive general tax revenues, it raises the local share through property assessments. The costs for ongoing maintenance of flood control facilities are also paid for through these assessments.

Properties that benefit from a flood control project are assessed on an annual basis to fund the local share of any flood project that costs are shared with the State or federal government.

The local share is usually 10.5 percent of the total project cost. Property owners are only subject to the assessment if the flood control project funded “benefits” their property.

In other words, both residential and commercial property values are increased by these projects. Land value is impacted by potential damages to land. According to an engineers report posted on SAFCA’s website, “There are a number of factors that contribute to the flood damage reduction benefits to vacant and improved land. These include, but are not limited to, reduced cost of development, ability to secure financing for urban development projects, reduced cost of flood insurance …”

These benefit assessment districts are divided into “Benefit Zones.” A benefit zone is determined by the potential source(s) of flooding in any given area.

For example, if a property is located in the Pocket area of Sacramento, an owner would only be assessed for projects that help protect that specific area from flooding.

American River/North Sacramento (AR/NS) properties in this benefit zone are subject to flooding from the American River, Arcade Creek, Dry/Robla Creek, Magpie Creek Diversion Canal, and Natomas East Main Drain Canal.

(Image courtesy of the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency)

Commerce Circle lies within this zone and is next to one of the SAFCA projects.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is planning to construct 11 miles of erosion protection along portions of both the north and south banks of the American River, which began this year.

An end-of-the-year Executive Director's report highlights why they would be sweeping areas near Commerce Circle and Morrison Creek, another project under SAFCA known as the South Sacramento Streams and another area where unhoused residents have been violently swept by the City of Sacramento and Sacramento Police Department on multiple occasions.

SAFCA's responsibility as stated in the report for the December 16 meeting "As a non-Federal sponsor, SAFCA’s primary role is to provide the real estate and take care of relocations such as utilities."

The end of year report also states that "In 2021, SAFCA pushed all its resources to provide required real estate, utility relocations, assist in progressing the design work, helping with the environmental and mitigation, and in some cases, actually awarding and managing some of the construction contracts.”

"This was challenging in 2021 and the USACE awarded some of the construction contracts with options they could later exercise in areas where the real estate was still pending."

The incidents of sweeping our unhoused residents becomes more significant by this statement on page 2 of the ED report, "However, in addition to the construction contracts continuing from 2021, the USACE plans to award the following 15 new construction contracts or options in 2022. This is significant because SAFCA must provide the required real estate and utility relocations ahead of each contract being advertised."

Despite Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s proposed resolution that would not allow the city to tow a vehicle without first offering the occupants shelter or housing, or a place to move the vehicle, it does not prohibit staff from issuing notices nor does it address the real solution, which is building low-income and affordable housing at the same rate that the city builds market rate units.

The sweeping of unhoused residents has the potential to continue and increase because of the urgency being placed on SAFCA as stated on page 3 of the ED report, "SAFCA’s two largest challenges in 2022, will be to obtain the required real estate and provide the utility relocations required to allow the USACE to award these contracts on schedule."