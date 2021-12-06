Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s right to housing proposal needs tenant screening and protection laws to work

Mayor Darrell Steinberg (left) Sacramento Police sweep homeless camp on Stockton, Sac Street Medicine march, homeless tents at City Hall. Photos by Robert J Hansen

Sacramento Calif. - by Robert J Hansen

Mayor Steinberg, your recent discussion on ‘Gimme Shelter’ was comprehensive and gave a lot of explanation to your proposal of the right to housing with the obligation to accept.

I agree that housing is a right and laws must be created that require that the State, Counties, and Cities are required to ensure enough housing is developed so everyone can live inside.

However, I particularly appreciate your acknowledgment that you do not have all the answers nor will your right to housing proposal solve homelessness.

Nor should you be expected to.

An important aspect missing from Steinberg’s right to housing proposal is the obligation of property management companies and landlords to accept rental applications.

Tenant screening and protection laws are crucial to combating homelessness yet are not part of the conversation.

Mayor Steinberg and others on the City Council seem reluctant to ideas like this.

That is unacceptable and the discussion must begin.

If it is made mandatory to create housing, what good will it do if people are denied because of credit or other arbitrary metrics used to deny rental applications?

There are thousands of Californians, who have jobs, living in their cars or hotels because of their credit or a previous eviction.

Income and debt to a previous landlord should be the only metrics used to determine rentability.

Credit scores are not increased with a good rental history.

So why is it used by many property management companies to deny rental applications?

It shouldn’t.

And with wages what they are, the income requirements need to be set and lower than what the industry standard is.

An income of 2x the price of rent should be all that’s required as wages at $15 an hour with a 40-hour workweek can afford $2400 monthly before taxes.

Debt to property management companies is not paid back because there is no economic incentive to do so.

Even if it’s paid back, the likely eviction and damaged credit scores are precluding people from renting an apartment or home.

An incentive to pay this back would exist if people knew paying this debt would allow them to rent a home again.

This is beneficial to not only renters but the landlords who are owed a debt they have not been able to collect.

Other aspects of the homeless crisis misunderstood or otherwise are the caste systems of being a felon or substance user.

Being a felon should not preclude you from renting a home. Where do you expect people to go when no one will rent to them?’

And where else do they have to go if they don’t know someone who owns a house? To an old boyfriend or girlfriend's place who may not want them there, or on the street.

It seems people have to go through the jail system to get services, then you have to abide by the rules to use these services.

The housing programs have rules like bedtime at 10 pm. What kind of adult lives like that?

Why are we making people, who already have a difficult time living up to society’s standard, live up to more rules?

Substance abuse is not why people go homeless. The percentage of people who use hard drugs, spare heroin, is in double digits with cocaine and methamphetamines.

And not nearly all of them are homeless.

According to the American Addiction Center, in Sacramento, 19 percent use cocaine, and eleven percent use methamphetamines. Nearly two-thirds of people in Sacramento use cannabis and they are not homeless.

It’s that you get in trouble or people find out you’re doing drugs and they are treated differently.

Drug use simply becomes visible when done by people who have to live outside and is exasperated, used as a coping mechanism.

And if leaders in Sacramento think drug use and mental health are the leading issues with homelessness why aren’t there enough detox facilities or mental health clinics for those that need them?

Government-subsidized apartments need to be built for the thousands on social security disability and or seniors who have social security for income.

Their incomes are far below the poverty line and they will always be. So if they find themselves alone, which many are, how else will they have anywhere to live?

Billions of dollars spent in the last decade have done nothing but see the problem grow alongside the price tag.

Build and fund mental health facilities, detox clinics, and enough places for people to rent.

Then make those facilities, rehab clinics, and rentals available to those who need them.

Once that happens then we will have done something significant towards ending homelessness.

When that time comes, an obligation to accept services could be discussed.