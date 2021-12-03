2022 elections will bring a new vanguard of leadership to Sacramento County

From the top left, Duke Cooney, Alana Mathews, Jaclyn Moreno, and Jim Barnes. (Image by Robert J Hansen)

Sacramento, Calif. - by Robert J Hansen

Updated: December 3, 2021

A previous version incorrectly claimed Attorney General Rob Bonta endorses Alana Mathews.

Sacramento County has the potential for a transformation in political leadership after next year’s midterm elections that could have a lasting impact for the next ten to twelve years.

A new vanguard, a massive change in leadership will take over in the Sheriff’s Department, District Attorney’s Office, and possibly two Board of Supervisors districts.

Sheriff Scott Jones is not seeking a fourth term and District Attorney Marie Ann Shaubert is also moving on, running for State Attorney General.

Jones has been Sheriff since 2010, Schubert has been district attorney since 2014.

These vacancies provide an opportunity to have young leaders with new ideas for solutions and that more closely represent everyone in Sacramento.

Alana Mathews, a Black woman, is running for District Attorney who says will have a more equitable and safe first approach to prosecuting.

“Equity is not a noun, it’s a verb. And I am running for D.A. of Sacramento County because the way we make that a verb, is that we need a survivor-centered, public safety-driven, accountability-based, and racially informed approach to making Sacramento County safer, fairer, and more just,” Mathews said via social media.

In her eight years as a Deputy District Attorney in Sacramento County, she worked her way up from misdemeanor jury trials to prosecuting perpetrators of domestic violence, juvenile delinquency, general felony, and prison crime cases. She has worked to protect victims in the courtroom while also focusing on reducing crime in the community according to her website .

Mathews has already been endorsed by Mayor Darrell Steinberg, the California Legislative Black Caucus, The Sacramento Central Labor Council, and Assemblymember Kevin McCarty.

Mathews' opponent is Thien Ho, the lead prosecutor in the East Area Rapist case, endorsed by the current district attorney.

“The United States of America has allowed me to not only dream but to fulfill those dreams,” said Ho. “The people of Sacramento County deserve the steady hand of a veteran prosecutor with a proven track record and the leadership skills necessary to protect the public, connect with communities and build bridges,” Ho told CBS 13 .

Ho is also a first-generation Vietnamese American.

Ho and Mathews held a debate in late October where they shared their thoughts on defunding the police.

Ho is opposed to defunding the police and thinks that if resources are taken from the police, resources meant to keep communities safe, are taken away from communities.

”We don’t need less police. We need more and better police. I’m against defunding the police. It does not work, it has not worked, and it will not work,” Ho said.

Mathews said the issue needs to be addressed in the context of safety and what the community is asking for is to be safe, from crime and bad policing.

”I would agree, we are not in a place in society where we can completely defund the police. We need to listen to all perspectives and experiences but I do support non police alternatives to safety,” Mathews said. “Its about not feeling vulnerable, it’s about having transportation and going shopping and not feel like you’re being taken advantage of. We need to listen to what the community defines as safety.”

Sacramento County Chief Deputy Jim Barnes announced in February that he is running for sheriff and finds himself running against Assemblymember Jim Cooper.

Cooper, if elected, would be the County’s first Black sheriff .

Cooper, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, lost a close race to current sheriff Scott Jones in 2010.

“At this point, I am only weighing my options and considering what is best for my family, the people of the 9th Assembly District, and for the citizens of Sacramento County,” Cooper said in a December 2020 statement.

Barnes has a “bold vision” for the department that will allow it to adapt to changing needs while always working with the community on the common goal of public safety Barnes said on his campaign website.

Barnes has more than 22 years of experience in law enforcement and has been a part of almost every level of the Sheriff’s Office. He has worked as a sergeant in the Homicide Department and a sexual assault investigator.

“Counties across California are experiencing significant increases in gang activity, violent crime, homicides, and crimes against children. This has to stop,” Barnes said. “I have the experience and proven ability to lead our Sheriff’s Office into the future with one overarching goal, to make Sacramento County safe.”

Duke Cooney , a BIPOC, 28-year-old law student at Pacific McGeorge School of Law, is challenging Sacramento County Supervisor Partick Kennedy for his District 2 seat.

Kennedy has been District 2 supervisor since 2014.

Cooney, legislation and policy associate, would be the youngest Supervisor on the Board by 20 years if elected next June.

“I looked at the board that we have here in Sacramento and it was not diverse, it was not empowering or very active in the community. It was very reactive,” Cooney said in an August interview.

Cooney hopes to create a board that coordinates its efforts with the City of Sacramento, something that has been lacking historically.

“That’s part of the problem. People look to their City council for solutions on homelessness, police to behavioral health but they have a fraction of the budget where the County has billions of federal, state, and local tax dollars that come in, and historically, they don’t communicate,” Cooney said.

Cooney said it’s mind-numbing to serve the same citizens and not coordinate efforts.

Cooney’s green equity plan combines thoughtful urban planning, adding parks where needed, and cleaning up places that have been covered in the trash for years.

“We throw money at climate change knowing it’s a problem but without any visible impact,” Cooney said. “Where can we have the most impact on changing the landscape? That’s the heart and soul of my green new deal,”

Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) Jaclyn Moreno, who wants to see a new approach to homelessness, is running for the vacancy left by the retirement of District 5 Supervisor Don Notolli.

Nottoli has been in office since 1994.

Moreno, if elected, would put a second woman on the Board of Supervisors next to Supervisor Sue Frost.

Moreno thinks there can be better transportation services for homeless residents who are seniors or have medical conditions that make mobility a challenge.

“There haven’t been any changes systematically in addressing the homelessness crisis which is why we haven’t seen any improvement,” Moreno said in a September interview.

She also thinks reentry services need to be provided at a county level for people getting out of jail.

“It’s a horrible cycle, going from jail to the streets. It’s wild that we just allow that function. Those who come into the system need to be connected to as many resources as possible,” Moreno said.

Moreno is endorsed by California State Senator Dr. Richard Pan, Retired State of California Superintendent of Education Delaine Eastin, Mayor of Sacramento Darrell Steinberg, and Mayor of West Sacramento Martha Guerrero.

There is a changing of the vanguard taking place within Sacramento County government.

The outcome of next year’s election will be historic and likely determine the political leadership of Sacramento County for the next decade or more.

This is not a comprehensive list of all candidates running in Sacramento’s 2022 elections.