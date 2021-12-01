Sacramento, CA

Woman shot in the face while pregnant by father of the child survives, CPS trying to take her parental rights from her

Robert J Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nOiFx_0d6rzNIq00
Jakizza Morgan and her daughter, Jaya Ziong, visiting in October 2021. Jaya was taken by Child Protective Services on August 26, 2021.(Courtesy of Jakizza Morgan)

Sacramento, Calif.- by Robert J Hansen

Shot while pregnant by father of the child

Jakizza Morgan was shot in the face on September 25, 2020, allegedly by Ying Xiong while she was pregnant with their daughter who is now in the custody of Sacramento County Child Protective Services (CPS) and in the care of Mia Xiong, Ying’s sister.

CPS wants to take away Morgan’s and Xiong’s parental rights to their daughter, Jaya.

Xiong was arrested for shooting Morgan and charged with attempted murder on August 26, 2021, nearly a year later.

Morgan was living in her car when a friend took her to the homeless encampment by the Norwood Levee where she used to live with Xiong.

Morgan and Xiong had been dating since 2016 and already had a child together named Penelope but had broken up a few months before he shot her.

“I was sleeping in my car and my friend Tracy came and got me,” Morgan said.

Morgan was in her friend's tent when she heard Xiong ask someone, “Is she in there?”

Morgan said she couldn’t hear Xiong for a few minutes when he came into the tent and asked for money to buy a car.

“Before that, he had called and asked for $200 to buy a car so he could get a job,” Morgan said.

“He said ‘Why did you make me do this?’ and that’s when he shot me,” Morgan said.

Morgan said she was conscious and remembers everything up to the point where she was given anesthetics by UC Davis surgeons.

She was self-conscious about choking her blood and kept spitting it out on the way to the hospital.

“I remember everything. I remember getting to UC Davis, them cutting my clothes off and putting me under,” Morgan said.

After a month in the hospital, Morgan moved to Reno with her sister, Joya, where her daughter Jaya was born on February 9, 2021.

CPS becomes involved

Morgan was living with her sister, Joya Greene, in Reno when she came back to Sacramento in August to visit friends of hers that are unsheltered.

“I only came here to visit my friends and bring them food and things,” Morgan said. “I would be back in Reno if I didn’t have this case now.”

Greene confirmed that Morgan had lived with her since getting out of the hospital in October 2020 and said she would accept custody of her niece if the County chooses to award her custody.

While Morgan was back in Sacramento, she let Jaya visit with her family and left her with another one of Xiong’s sisters.

Morgan could not get a hold of Jaya’s aunt when she went to pick her up on August 26.

Mee said that somebody called CPS and told them Jaya “wasn’t in a safe place'' with her mom.

“The County said it might have been my brother,” Mee said.

Mee said she would be ok if the County but that Morgan is not currently in the right place to have custody.

“I’ve been there once and it’s a nice house. I don’t know what the County is going to do and it’s up to them,” Xiong said.

Jaya has been living with her aunt since August 24, 2021. Penelope Xiong, Jaya’s older sister, has lived with Mee who has had guardianship of her since she was born in 2019.

“I don’t think they will give her to Jakizza unless she goes to all the classes they want her to go to,” Mee said.

Sacramento CPS alleges that Morgan has a substance use problem dating back to 2014, “from which she has failed and refused to rehabilitate, which impairs her judgment and ability to provide adequate care, supervision, and protection for her Jaya,” according to court documents.

None of the court documents mention that Xiong shot Morgan or that he is incarcerated.

Untreated substance abuse places the child at substantial risk of serious physical harm, abuse, and neglect according to CPS.

Morgan lives in an RV in Sacramento because she fears that if she leaves the county then she will lose her parental rights.

While Morgan fights the case, she gets two, hour-long visits with her daughter a week.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
CPSSacramento CountyJakizza Morgan

Comments / 35

Published by

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento, CA
3386 followers

More from Robert J Hansen

Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s right to housing proposal needs tenant screening and protection laws to work

Mayor Darrell Steinberg (left) Sacramento Police sweep homeless camp on Stockton, Sac Street Medicine march, homeless tents at City Hall.Photos by Robert J Hansen. Mayor Steinberg, your recent discussion on ‘Gimme Shelter’ was comprehensive and gave a lot of explanation to your proposal of the right to housing with the obligation to accept.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

CDCR closing two prisons and experiencing staffing shortages

(Photo courtesy of State of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS) are developing a plan to close two state prisons.

Read full story
140 comments
Sacramento County, CA

2022 elections will bring a new vanguard of leadership to Sacramento County

From the top left, Duke Cooney, Alana Mathews, Jaclyn Moreno, and Jim Barnes.(Image by Robert J Hansen) A previous version incorrectly claimed Attorney General Rob Bonta endorses Alana Mathews.

Read full story
5 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County employee found “KKK” on her desk in 2016, files lawsuit

2017 lawsuit set for trial if settlement cannot be negotiated. Sacramento County Administration building(Photo by Robert J Hansen) An employee with the Department of Human Assistance, is scheduled for a settlement conference next week in a 2017 lawsuit against the County of Sacramento according to court documents.

Read full story
26 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento officials recognize resettlement agencies helping Afghan refugees

Mayor, Supervisor and Assemblymember say Afghan refugees will have services needed for resettlement. Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg (left) speaks at a press conference on the Afghan refugee crisis on Nov. 22.(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

Read full story
9 comments
Sacramento, CA

Rittenhouse verdict reminds us how far America is from criminal justice reform

Judge Bruce Schroeder watches an evidence video with Kyle Rittenhouse and his attorney, Mark Richards, at the Kenosha Courthouse Nov. 12,.(Sean Krajacic / Pool via Reuters file)

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Demonstrators call for State investigation into court system and county Sheriff’s departments

Henry Ortiz (left), activist Allegra Taylor (center), Tina Perry (right) and other demonstrators at the California Capital building on Novem(Photo by Robert J Hansen) A demonstration was held at the Capital yesterday for Harvest Davidson, who has been in El Dorado County jail since 2016, by his mother, friends and activists calling for an investigation into the El Dorado County Sheriff’s department for the mistreatment and abuse of inmates.

Read full story
39 comments
Sacramento, CA

Reno police shoots Sacramento native, former Voice of the Youth mentee in critical condition

There is an update on this story which can be found here. Image on left, Isaiah Herndon (Courtesy of Berry Accius) Image on right, Inside Isaiah Herndon’s Reno apartment after Reno police shot him.(Image by Robert J Hansen)

Read full story
186 comments
Sacramento, CA

Body cam footage shows Sacramento native pointed and fired gun at Reno police officers

Screenshot of body cam footage released by Reno police shows Isaiah Herndon pointing a gun out of his door at officers on November 5, 2021.(Courtesy of Reno Police Department) Earlier this evening, the Reno Police Department released the body camera footage of the police shooting of Sacramento native Isaiah Herndon which occurred on November 5.

Read full story
16 comments
Sacramento, CA

Community activists and students show support to West Campus vice principal

Vice principal Elysse Versher has experienced racial hatred for years while at West Campus. Berry Accius (left) Lorreen Pryor (center) and Rashid Sidqe (right) at West Campus High School in Sacramento on November 16, 2021.(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

Read full story
9 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento NAACP calls for resignations and investigation after vice-principal subjected to racial hatred by students

Sacramento NAACP President Betty Williams at West Campus High School in support of Vice-Principal Dr. Elysee Versher on November 12, 2021.(Photo by Robert J Hansen. The Sacramento NAACP and other supporters of Dr. Elysse Versher, the West Campus High School vice principal targeted by acts of racism and hatred by students, called for a criminal investigation into the matter.

Read full story
71 comments
Sacramento, CA

Northern California marijuana businesses experiencing sharp rise in burglaries

Sacramento police at the scene after a pursuit that began as a burglary in progress at a Sacramento marijuana dispensary.(Photo courtesy of Public Safety News) Cannabis businesses in Northern California have been experiencing a rise in burglaries and robberies for the past few weeks according to cannabis policy advisor Jacqueline McGowan.

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Family of Edward Johnson, 76 year-old who died of COVID-19 while in Sacramento jail, speaks out

Edward Johnson, 76 died of Covid-19 at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC) while incarcerated on November 1, 2021.Public Domain. Edward Johnson was the 76-year-old who died of COVID-19 while incarcerated at Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC) last Monday, according to his family.

Read full story
10 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento councilmember says SacBee opinion one sided and misquoted him

Screen shot of Facebook live conversation on affordable housing with District 2 Sacramento councilmember Sean Loloee on November 1, 2021.Courtesy Facebook. An opinion article last week in the SacBee claimed Sacramento councilmember Sean Loloee is “not a fan of affordable housing,” and doesn’t grasp his job.

Read full story
9 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento councilmember receives outpouring of support against possible recall effort

Sacramento Councilmember Katie Valenzuela speaking at a defund the police press conference on May 18, 2021.(Photo by Robert J Hansen) A fundraiser is being held on Thursday for Sacramento councilmember Katie Valenzuela after learning about a possible recall effort in September.

Read full story
8 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County and DHA facing several lawsuits for discrimination and failure to promote African Americans

DHA engaged in intentional and systematic discrimination against African American employees. Several African American Sacramento County employees are suing Sacramento County for harassment, discrimination, and being denied promotion according to county and federal court records.

Read full story
25 comments
Sacramento, CA

House manager for Sacramento Self-Help Housing threatens and intimidates resident

The property operated by Sacramento Self-Help Housing where David Andre has lived for about three years on Monday, October 25, 2021.(Photo by Robert J Hansen) A house manager with Sacramento Self-Help Housing (SSHH) intimidated and threatened another resident David Andre, after moving in only the day before.

Read full story
10 comments
California State

Changing Prison From The Inside-out: Cal State LA BA Prison Program Graduate Fights to End Involuntary Servitude

Samual Nathaniel Brown on graduation day in California State Prison, Los Angeles County on Oct. 5, 2021.(Photo by Robert Huskey/Cal State LA) On October 5, 2021, Samual Nathaniel Brown, co-founder of the Anti-Violence Safety and Accountability Project (ASAP), creator of the 10P program, and author of the constitutional amendment proposal, The California Abolition Act (ACA 3), recently became one of the first along with 24 other men to graduate with a bachelors in communication from Cal State LA’s Prison B.A. Graduation Initiative on the yard at California State Prison Los Angeles County in Lancaster California.

Read full story
13 comments
Sacramento, CA

“They made her homeless,” San Joaquin deputy DA says about Sacramento woman’s home taken by City

Wanda Clark is a victim of elder abuse and made homeless by the City supporters say. Wanda Clark locks the door of her home that is to be auctioned off next month on October 5, 2021(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

Read full story
89 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy