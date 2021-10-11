Lincoln, CA

Thunder Valley’s new entertainment venue underway

Robert J Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FDR7I_0cNwY5Ui00
The Venue under construction at Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, California on Monday, October 11, 2021.Photo by Robert J Hansen

The Venue at Thunder Valley, a brand new 150,000 square foot state-of the art entertainment venue is currently under construction at Thunder Valley in Lincoln, California.

“Today marks a momentous milestone for the United Auburn Indian Community and Thunder Valley Casino Resort,” Dawn Clayton, General Manager of Thunder Valley said in March. “The Venue at Thunder Valley will allow us to expand our entertainment footprint in a big way as we continue to provide unparalleled experiences for our guests.”

The Venue will feature 4,500 seats and host musical acts, comedic performances and sporting events, and will provide large event space for conferences and banquets once completed in 2023 according to a press release.

“The United Auburn Indian Community is proud to have the ability to continue to position Thunder Valley as Northern California’s premier entertainment destination,” Gene Whitehouse, Chairman of the United Auburn Indian Community said. “The Venue is the future of entertainment at Thunder Valley and we look forward to attracting big-name performers year-round.” 


The Venue’s facilities have been designed with a vision that is both modern and sophisticated and will feature multi-level spaces and amenities, abundant concessions offering food, beer and wine, cutting edge sound and video systems and much more.

“Since opening in 2003, Thunder Valley has experienced tremendous growth and monumental success,” Clayton said. “The accomplishments of our award-winning property are a true testament to our loyal guests and the hard work and dedication of our phenomenal team members. We plan to announce our opening acts soon and cannot wait to welcome you to The Venue at Thunder Valley.”

Comments / 3

Published by

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento, CA
2670 followers

