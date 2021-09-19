Sacramento man killed at homeless encampment in July, no arrests made

A friend of Michael Dorr relighting candles at his vigil on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Photo by Robert J Hansen

Michael Dorr was stabbed and killed by unknown assailants at a homeless encampment on Lathrop Way in Sacramento on July 22.

Dorr had lived at the RV encampment for about five months before he was killed.

There are few witnesses and none could give any descriptions as the attack happened in a dark corner of the street.

The only information witnesses provided were that there were at least two people and one may have been a woman.

Why Dorr was attacked remains unknown and there is little information about those responsible.

Sacramento detectives have questioned some individuals but there have not been any arrests nearly two months later according to a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department.

When asked if there are any suspects, the spokesperson said via email that there are no updates to provide at this time.

Attendees of Michael Dorr’s vigil on Lathrop Way in Sacramento on Sunday, August 22, 2021 Images by Robert J Hansen

On August 22 there was a memorial held for Dorr by friends, most of whom do not live on Lathrop Way.

Attendees lit candles around a crucifix that had American flags and balloons attached to it.

“He was like our family too,” one attendee, who read a poem said. “Do not cry, do not cry for now I’m an angel in the sky …”

The life expectancy of homeless men is 52 and for women, it is 47 according to Sacramento Street Medicine (SSM).

SSM is a nonprofit group that works to provide health services to those experiencing homelessness.

In 2019, over 11,000 people were homeless in Sacramento which has been increasing every year since 2015 according to Sacramento Steps Forward, the Continuum of Care agency for Sacramento County.

