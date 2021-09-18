Sacramento, CA

Residents locked out of Sacramento councilmember’s community meeting

Robert J Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4xT8_0c0WaJmd00
Sacramento City councilmember Sean Loloee at a committee meeting on Thursday, September 16, 2021.Photo by Robert J Hansen

Residents of Councilmember Sean Loloee’s District 2 were locked out of the Community meeting on Thursday.

Resident Adrien Perez noticed the event which focused on the fire that destroyed a homeless encampment on Roseville Road and the garbage around Loloee’s district.

“I tried to login but it wouldn’t let me. Honesty, this is not the first time this has happened,” Perez said.

Perez, who voted for Allen Warren, said Loloee would prefer to not have people attending who are going to bring up issues that are uncomfortable for him.

“The people he lets participate are those that he knows are going to support him,” Perez said.

Residents who attended Thursday’s meeting all agreed that police should do more about removing homeless encampments and vehicles on Roseville Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMT22_0c0WaJmd00
Photos by Robert J Hansen

The damaged vehicles and destroyed items from the September 8 fire still have not been cleared.

Loloee said at the meeting that the cleanup crew has still not coordinated with city police to accompany them to the site.

Resident and activist Margo Santana was also locked out of the meeting.

“I wanted to verify that the old Arcade Market was going to be a Liquor Store,” Santana said via email.

She wanted to ask why it could not be a neighborhood Walmart which services all prescriptions while Rite Aid only services the insurance companies that allow them to.

“I know that he wants Viva to be the only store in DPH. North Sacramento has a Grocery Outlet which again leaves us with high prices on foods we need which neither store carries,” Santana said. 

Perez thinks that he is locked out of meetings because he challenges the councilmember on his homeless policies and about the garbage in Del Paso Heights, particularly around his Viva Supermarkets.

“In the past, I’ve questioned if he understands how city budgets operate,” Perez said. “He seems to be a novice at everything.”

Councilmember Loloee has been unavailable for comment regarding when the cleanup will begin or the residents who were unable to attend the public meeting.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 7

Published by

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento, CA
2402 followers

More from Robert J Hansen

Sacramento, CA

It’s time to reimagine traffic enforcement Sacramento

Sacramento police searching a vehicle after a traffic stop.Public Safety News. Sacramento police officers let Amelian Tremond Houff die while calling for help for hours in his vehicle as officers gave him and the other passenger conflicting commands to exit the vehicle last month.

Read full story
12 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County Supervisor marches to Napa in solidarity with UFW

Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna is marching with UFW after Governor Newsom vetoed AB 616 on September 22.Image by Robert J Hansen. Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna is disappointed Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed AB 616, a bill that sought to modernize union representation elections for farm workers.

Read full story
Sacramento County, CA

Police pursuit ends with accident; driver dies with no medical attention rendered

Amelian Tremond Edwards died in a car accident on Bradshaw Road in Sacramento County on Sunday, August 29, 2021.Courtesy Olivia Edwards. Amelian Tremond Houff crashed at 4:53 am and died while calling for help for hours in his vehicle as Sacramento Police Department (SPD) officers gave him and the other passenger conflicting commands to exit the clearly mangled vehicle.

Read full story
32 comments
Sacramento, CA

Investigating officer refuses to speak about old murder conviction

Lionell Tholmer was convicted for the murder of Cynthia Sparpana and her daughter Danyel, on Nov. 14, 1992, convicted by an all-white jury, and sentenced to death. Sparpana was found dead on November 5, 1985, in Yolo County two days before the body of John Meadows was found near Foresthill Road in Placer.

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento man killed at homeless encampment in July, no arrests made

A friend of Michael Dorr relighting candles at his vigil on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.Photo by Robert J Hansen. Michael Dorr was stabbed and killed by unknown assailants at a homeless encampment on Lathrop Way in Sacramento on July 22.

Read full story
2 comments

Driving is a right, not a privilege

Sketch of Dred Scott (above) and The American Center for Mobility (below).Image by Robert J Hansen. Nothing symbolizes and embodies American freedom like the automobile and though driving is not a Constitutionally protected right, unimpeded mobility is.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Car runs into homeless people camped under Sacramento overpass on T Street

Vehicle collision with a homeless encampment at T Street and 30th Street downtown Sacramento on Wednesday, September 16, 2021.Courtesy of Christopher Spangler. A car crashed into homeless people camped on the sidewalk at T Street and 30th Street downtown Sacramento today.

Read full story
49 comments
Sacramento, CA

Boy diagnosed with rare cancer feeds Sacramento’s homeless community

Gabriel Pope (right) hands a woman food at a homeless encampment in Sacramento on Sunday, September 12, 2021.Photo by Robert J Hansen. Gabriel Pope has a rare form of cancer called Ependymoma, which most people live with for only five years, and was diagnosed last year when he was five.

Read full story
12 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Candidate for Sacramento Supervisor Duke Cooney, canvases for Governor Newsom

Duke Cooney, candidate for Sacramento County Supervisor canvassing against the recall on September 11, 2021.Courtesy of Duke Cooney. Sacramento Central Labor Council is canvassing in support of Governor Gavin Newsom in West Sacramento this last weekend before the September 14, 2021, California Gubernatorial recall election.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Early morning fire destroys at least 15 vehicles in North Sacramento

Unhoused residents of Wednesday morning’s fire on Roseville Road say fire crews “did nothing“ for 30 minutes. Joseph Guzman (left) lost his vehicle in the fire and first responders (right) in North Sacramento on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.Courtesy Jennie Welles.

Read full story
33 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County Supervisors Kennedy and Serna to present resolution discouraging COVID-19 misinformation

Sacramento County Supervisors Patrick Kennedy and Phil Serna.Public domain images and visualization by Robert Hansen. Sacramento County Supervisors Phillip Serna and Patrick Dennis Kennedy are bringing a resolution committing the Board to share and promote information about COVID-19 obtained only from credible sources that publish information based on science on September 14.

Read full story
7 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento woman brutally assaulted allegedly by five assailants, Sheriff’s deputies make no arrests

The shadow of Trevon Chapman and the gun he hit Shani Melinda Drake with on July 17, 2021.Courtesy Shani Melinda Drake. A model, social media personality and former educator says she was brutally attacked in front of her home in unincorporated Sacramento County on July 17.

Read full story
36 comments
Jamestown, CA

Covid-19 outbreak at Sierra Conservation Center, Part II

Sierra Conservation Center near Jamestown California and the Washington fire.Public Domain. Incarcerated individuals at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) in Jamestown CA have been in quarantine for Covid-19 for the last three weeks.

Read full story
4 comments
Sacramento, CA

Nationwide fight for voting rights will “March On” this Saturday in Sacramento

The California March On for Voting Rights joins over 100 organizations and several major cities as marchers will go from Crocker Park to the steps of the California State Capitol in downtown Sacramento this Saturday.

Read full story
12 comments
Sacramento, CA

COVID-19 outbreak in Sierra Conservation Center, families not told for two weeks

Somewhere between 20 and 30 inmates have contracted Covid-19 at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) in the last two weeks, according to an inmate there. A newly housed inmate claimed he was not sick and wasn’t made to take any precautions despite showing symptoms, according to Elijah Johnson.

Read full story
3 comments
Sacramento, CA

Statewide Homeless Freedom Ride converges on Sacramento

“We don't have the ability to place anybody in housing,” 2-1-1 says. The California Homeless Union and the California Poor People's Campaign are hosting the “Homeless Freedom Ride” this weekend in Sacramento.

Read full story
13 comments

Progressives urge Biden to replace Fed Chair Powell

US Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Mondaire Jones and Jesús G. “Chuy” García are urging President Biden to appoint a new Federal Reserve Chair rather than reappoint Jerome Powell.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Watchmen security and Motel 6 employee try kicking out young homeless family

Could have jeopardized couple’s nearly resolved CPS case. Motel employee and Watchmen Security guard at Motel 6 on Elise Avenue in Sacramento on Friday, August 27, 2021.Robert J Hansen.

Read full story
45 comments
Sacramento, CA

Candidates for Sacramento and Santa Clara District Attorney speak at March On for Voting Rights’ rally

Alana Mathews (above) and Sajid Khan (below) speaking at the March On for Voting Rights rally in Sacramento on Saturday, August 28, 2021.Robert J Hansen. More than one hundred endured the smoke while supporting the March On for Voting Rights rally at the California State Capitol building on Saturday.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy