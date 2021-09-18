Residents locked out of Sacramento councilmember’s community meeting

Sacramento City councilmember Sean Loloee at a committee meeting on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Photo by Robert J Hansen

Residents of Councilmember Sean Loloee’s District 2 were locked out of the Community meeting on Thursday.

Resident Adrien Perez noticed the event which focused on the fire that destroyed a homeless encampment on Roseville Road and the garbage around Loloee’s district.

“I tried to login but it wouldn’t let me. Honesty, this is not the first time this has happened,” Perez said.

Perez, who voted for Allen Warren, said Loloee would prefer to not have people attending who are going to bring up issues that are uncomfortable for him.

“The people he lets participate are those that he knows are going to support him,” Perez said.

Residents who attended Thursday’s meeting all agreed that police should do more about removing homeless encampments and vehicles on Roseville Road.

The damaged vehicles and destroyed items from the September 8 fire still have not been cleared.

Loloee said at the meeting that the cleanup crew has still not coordinated with city police to accompany them to the site.

Resident and activist Margo Santana was also locked out of the meeting.

“I wanted to verify that the old Arcade Market was going to be a Liquor Store,” Santana said via email.

She wanted to ask why it could not be a neighborhood Walmart which services all prescriptions while Rite Aid only services the insurance companies that allow them to.

“I know that he wants Viva to be the only store in DPH. North Sacramento has a Grocery Outlet which again leaves us with high prices on foods we need which neither store carries,” Santana said.

Perez thinks that he is locked out of meetings because he challenges the councilmember on his homeless policies and about the garbage in Del Paso Heights, particularly around his Viva Supermarkets.

“In the past, I’ve questioned if he understands how city budgets operate,” Perez said. “He seems to be a novice at everything.”

Councilmember Loloee has been unavailable for comment regarding when the cleanup will begin or the residents who were unable to attend the public meeting.

