Candidate for Sacramento Supervisor Duke Cooney, canvases for Governor Newsom

Duke Cooney, candidate for Sacramento County Supervisor canvassing against the recall on September 11, 2021. Courtesy of Duke Cooney

Sacramento Central Labor Council is canvassing in support of Governor Gavin Newsom in West Sacramento this last weekend before the September 14, 2021, California Gubernatorial recall election.

“We’re out getting out the vote to stop this recall,” Executive director of the labor council, Fabrizio Sasso, said.

Sasso and volunteers are out talking to voters making sure voters have the information needed to make a sound decision.

Duke Cooney, a candidate for Sacramento County Supervisor, spoke with over 100 people while canvassing Saturday with other volunteers.

“I was out here today, tomorrow Alana Mathews will join me, and we’ll again go out and canvas to support the Governor,” Cooney said.

Mathews is running for District Attorney of Sacramento County.

Cooney said it was great to meet folks and that many people didn’t know the recall was happening.

“People who were outside we just engaged them and had to go through the whole explanation of what a recall is, what’s happening,” Cooney said. Luckily we were there to let them know about the process.”

Cooney said most people were against the recall and supportive of the Governor and only met one household supportive of the recall.

“They didn’t want the literature and didn’t want us canvassing,” Cooney said.

Fabrizio doesn't think much of the Republican candidates challenging the Governor and called the recall election a sham.

“We haven’t given them much thought because we think that this recall is a sham and that the Governor had been doing a fine job under some of the most difficult circumstances of any administration, and there isn’t a consideration of any other candidate at this point,” Sasso said.

Democrats are outpacing Republicans in votes already cast, according to Sasso.

“I think Democrats' enthusiasm is reflected in the number of ballots that’s been turned in,” Sasso said. “Our job is to talk to all voters and let them know why this recall is a sham.”

The pandemic has made people less willing to speak with strangers, according to Cooney.

“A lot of folks don’t want to answer the door or engage with strangers,” Cooney said. “I found a lot fewer people outside.”

All 30 Sacramento County Vote Centers are now open for drop off voting, according to the County.

Sacramento County residents can visit any location to request a ballot, register to vote or update their registration, receive voting assistance or vote with the accessible voting equipment.

All Vote Centers will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

