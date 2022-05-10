Don’t Kill the Honeybees Or Their Kin (An Entomologist's Opinion)

In most cases, there's no reason to kill these animals -- and hardly worth the risk.

Photo by ANGELO CASTO on Unsplash

At some point, you will be confronted with a group of bees, wasps, or hornets. These social insects have a few things in common. They only live in groups and they all have queens, so most if not all the individuals you see are workers. Often, the workers are busy doing things that you want them to do, beneficial things to be appreciated rather than feared.

Hornets, wasps, and yellow jackets find suitable places to build a nest in the spring. Queens fly around seeking out a well-placed location before they begin a brood. Wasps and hornets will look for a protected spot normally a little higher than not, while yellowjackets look for cavities.

These animals are predators, preying on insect pests across your lawns and in your gardens. As such, when they are doing their job they make your life better. It’s not just that they are an integral part of the ecosystem, it’s that you and they are on the same side.

Photo by Bee Safe on Unsplash

Admittedly, if one decides to build a nest under the awning by your side door, or in a hole too close to an outdoor hose faucet, then there can be a problem. I would get rid of them as early as possible as they can get aggressive when crossing into their bubble, particularly hornets and yellow jackets. But if it’s mid-summer before you notice a hornet nest up in a tree, they’ve been living there without incident. If there turns out to be yellow jacket activity around a woodpile later in the season, let them go. These animals do not overwinter so when it gets cold they’re gone for good. Besides, if they haven’t bothered you by then doing battle with them just risks unnecessary welts.

As for honeybees, well that’s a whole different story. When bees are looking for a place to build a new colony, they travel in groups. If you see such a group rest assured they are not aggressive when they are looking for a new hive location.

Photo by Chad Stembridge on Unsplash

A difference with bees is that unlike wasps and such, they persist from one year to the next. There might be reasons you wouldn’t want a colony near you but danger is unlikely to be it. If they build inside your home’s walls, then the sheer weight of collected honey could become an issue. If you are worried about such an event, call a beekeeper to collect the group. Reputable beekeepers will often come to collect honeybee swarms for free.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

Aside from that, honeybees are in danger and of premiere importance as pollinators. Reasons behind the danger to honeybees are controversial but the effect will not be if they disappear. Food crops would be at severe risk of failure. It is not an exaggeration to worry about widespread food shortages given the demise of honeybee pollinators.

So, a quick review. Unless you catch them early, there is no need to exterminate wasps, hornets, or yellow jackets, and every reason to leave them be. There is never a reason to kill honeybees and every reason to leave them alone. If they are a problem, have them collected and moved rather than killed. Enjoy your summer without worry.

Rob is an entomologist specializing in invertebrate social behavior and retains a soft spot for all social insects.