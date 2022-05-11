The Whipping Johnny Didn’t Get

A short play from a small town Lost and Found in time.

A few years ago I was out in Montana for my step-daughter’s wedding in Eureka and a follow-up road trip through Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. It’s beautiful country out there and if you’ve never passed through then you really should. The countryside is breathtaking. The night skies so dark they blaze with the Milky Way and so crisp the stars barely twinkle.

We saw the sights, the ones we all know: geysers and grizzlies, mountain goats and glaciers. Again, trust me, go see it all. But we also took some side trips to lesser and basically unknown locations. Seeking the small things in small towns, unpretentious America.

One thing I enjoy doing when I road trip is going into small shops selling used things, vintage things, antiques, and sundries. I make a pass and return to the front desk and ask, “What is the most unusual thing you have in stock.” I’ve collected some pretty unique things in my travels. My home is decorated with the likes of Victorian mousetraps (with the mouse still inside), the accouterments of traveling priests from the Canadian frontier, and a couple of Wiccan hornbooks. So, when I saw the sign for “The Vintage Warehouse,” we had to stop.

The Vintage Warehouse is in Fortine, Montana. Fortine is a small town of only 167 souls lost in the open spaces of Lincoln County. Settled back among a small cluster of buildings, we found the vintage shop and were pleased to discover it well stocked with interesting sundries. Like a lot of these kinds of establishments, individuals had rented out areas from the store to display their trash and treasure in labyrinthine structures of crowded shelving. Everything was 50% off. It is probably a good thing that we were flying back to Pennsylvania or we might have purchased a lot more than we did.

Personal Photograph

My wife, Courtney, found a silver bowl that today sits next to the coffee makers in our kitchen. I found a set of postcards from France circa 1918 depicting the Chemin des Dames, which someone had mistranslated as “No Man’s Land.” And the object, or rather set of objects, I am going to tell you about.

A small black ledger with “CASH” stamped into the cover sat on a glass shelf. The price tag said $2.00, so low that it did not qualify for the 50% off sale. Opening the aged cover, I found the first entry concerned “Sheep ranch expenses” dated “1935 lambing season.” Leafing gently through the age-yellowed sheets I found the name Harold Scott repeated on documents folded and left between the ledger’s pages.

In a letter dated September 24, 1951, Harold Scott’s lawyer is writing a response to a Mr. Walter G. Davis in Casper, Wyoming about water well rights. Between another set of pages, I found A 4-H leadership certificate awarded to a “Mrs. Harold Scott” in 1957. (I guess she didn’t get her own name on there.) The certificate says the Scott’s lived in Banner, Wyoming. Somehow the ledger had made its way from Banner to Fortine.

There were many other papers folded and stuck in the ledger, some Bills of Sale, a few scratch sheets of number columns, and those little reminder notes we write ourselves that serve to trigger memories but really contain nothing other than meaningless shorthand. There were two additional stand-out things in the book. One, a handwritten copy of “The Clock of Life,” a poem by Robert H. Smith. And second, what appears to be a three-page play, handwritten in pencil and fountain pen.

Personal Photograph

The name of the play is The Whipping Johnny Didn’t Get. The cursive capital “J” in the play is distinctive and the same capital “J” as found on the first pages of the ledger. The author did not write his name on the script, but I must assume it was Harold Scott given the handwriting and one other clue. At the top of the scrip, the original scribe had included a cast list. There are two characters in the play. The schoolteacher Miss Edith played by Adalena. And Johnny, the eponymous student, brought to life by Harold.

I can’t say the play is very good. And I don’t know what it was written for, although I can imagine some people just having fun at a long-forgotten county fair somewhere in sheep country. I do find it interesting and even pleasant to read, a sort of window on a bygone time. So, I have retyped it here to share. I recaptured the formatting as best I can going from fountain pen on yellowed notebook paper to electrons on a screen, but it’s clear enough.

I hope you find something worthwhile here as I did. Please enjoy The Whipping Johnny Didn’t Get.

I 1.

Miss Edith — Adalena

Johnny — Harold

The Whipping Johnny Didn’t Get

Teacher — (severely). Johnny, come up here to my desk. (Johnny approached) Now Johnny, I shall have to punish you (Takes up a very small and frail looking switch) I am going to whip you severely. (Johnny look down and shuffles from one foot to the other). You deserve a whipping. You’ve been deserving it for a week. Don’t you think you have?

Johnny. I dunno. Mebbe.

Teacher. — — — — — — why did you do it?

Johnny — He said something I didn’t like.

Teacher. What was it?

Johnny. He said — he said he — well he said he didn’t like you as well as Miss Barton.

II 2.

Teacher ….care for whomever he wishes. (Lays switch down)

Johnny. Well a fellow that’d like that sassy old Miss Barton better’n you ought to get punched.

Teacher. … like a grandpa.

Johnny — (Glancing up shyly.) You laughed, too, Miss Edith. I did it to make you laugh.

Teacher. Why did you do that?

Johnny. Oh, we were over at Uncle Bob’s the evening before and Jim said girls were foolish to be afraid of mice, and I said they weren’t all afraid of ’em, that I bet you wouldn’t be and he said you were just like the rest and I wanted to be able to make him take it back and I will too. You weren’t a bit afraid, Miss Edith.

III 3.

No, I wasn’t, but — — — Aren’t you dreadfully sorry, Johnny?

Johnny. (Gazes at her earnestly.) Oh, er — er –

Teacher. What were you thinking about?

Johnny. Oh, Miss Edith, I was just thinking I wish you’d wear that red dress all the time.

Teacher — — — — do you like it, Johnny?

Johnny. Oh, yes, it makes you look too sweet. Some of the kids said they liked that blue one you wore yesterday best, but I don’t.

Teacher — — — And, Johnny, here’s a peach for you. (Takes one from her desk and hands it to him.)

Johnny. Oh, thank you, Miss Edith. (Aside) She’s a peach, too, isn’t she? (Goes out)

And there you have it, The Whipping Johnny Didn’t Get, by Harold Scott. If Harold was a frustrated writer, then I hope he still manages to find some modicum of comfort in this sharing of his work. And I hope some enjoyment or insight comes across the gulf of time to you having had the opportunity to read it today.