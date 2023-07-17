3 Florida lakes ranked among top 10 bass fishing destinations in the US

Largemouth bass caught in a Florida lake Photo by Richard R on Unsplash

Florida, also known as the "Fishing Capital of the World," has recently lived up to its reputation.

In an annual list released by Bassmaster titled “Top 10 Best Bass Lakes of 2023,” three Florida-based lakes are featured in the top 10 bass fishing destinations of the country.

These rankings solidify Florida's status as a leading destination for bass fishing in North America.

The report predicts excellent prospects for bass anglers and demonstrates the Sunshine State's ongoing commitment to preserving aquatic ecosystems while promoting recreational activities.

Roger Young, FWC Executive Director said, "We take a tremendous amount of pride in managing our freshwater fisheries.” He further emphasized that being featured in these rankings underscores their dedication towards safeguarding aquatic habitats and promoting Florida as a superior fishing location.

Fishing isn't just a hobby or pastime in Florida; it represents an entire way of life. From catching giant grouper in the gulf to spending quiet afternoons fishing for panfish at local ponds around, Floridians love all things fishing-related.

Nonetheless, when Floridians fancy a change from sea fishing pursuits - turning instead to lakes filled with robust bass stocks - they're fortunate to have some of the country’s best spots right on their doorstep.

Number one: O.H. Ivie Lake

Admittedly, this year’s top spot was bestowed upon O.H Ivie Lake, which is a reservoir on the Colorado and Concho rivers in Texas. Constructed as a reservoir back in 1990, its warm water provides perfect conditions for largemouth bass , and impressive numbers of double-digit bass catches have recently been recorded there.

3 top Florida bass lakes

However, not too far behind on this prestigious list were three bass fishing locations in sunny Florida: Fellsmere Reservoir (also referred to as Headwaters Lake or Lake Egan), Orange Lake, located close to Gainesville and Lake Okeechobee, which fittingly means ‘big water’ in the Seminole language.

Fellsmere Reservoir

Ranking number 5 on Bassmaster’s list is Fellsmere Reservoir which spans over 10,000 acres across Indian River county. Specifically designed to provide prime bass fishing conditions, including underwater features ensuring perfect habitat conditions – the lake is teeming with native Florida bass due stocking efforts with over one million hatchlings during the initial flooding phase of the reservoir.

Orange Lake

Not far from Gainesville is Orange Lake—a veritable Eden for largemouth bass amidst its dense vegetation cover. Keen anglers from all walks of life can enjoy a comfortable fishing experience due to unique features like a handicap-accessible pier and a fish attractor setup that makes this lake more visit-worthy.

Lake Okeechobee

Completing Florida's triumvirate of top-notch bass lakes is Lake Okeechobee—'big water,' as per Seminole lexicon. While rainfall significantly affects water levels here, which sometimes creates headlines because of environmental concerns—Lake Okeechobee remains an extraordinary spot for bass fishing adventures, and provides excellent conditions for the native largemouth bass strain of Florida.

Final remarks

In summary Floridas strong performance, on respected rankings such as Bassmasters " 10 Best Bass Lakes" further solidify its reputation as a top notch location for anglers, across the country.

It demonstrates how dedicated conservation efforts can successfully coexist with activities and even elevate them to levels. When it comes to enticing those monster catches while enjoying the Florida sunsets nothing quite compares to the incredible trio of lakes that steal the spotlight.