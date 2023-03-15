Fort Lauderdale, FL

Unexpected catch in Fort Lauderdale (teenage boy hooks fish of a lifetime)

Robert Ceran

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XdOsP_0lJSkkZv00
Great white shark shaking its head as it breaks through the surface.Photo byAlex SteynonUnsplash

A 12-year-old kid hailing from Massachusetts recently caught a great white shark while deep sea fishing off the coast of Fort Lauderdale.

The Boston boy was on board a Fort Lauderdale fishing charter when he captured the 450 pound shark before the crew tagged it and released it.

According to the boy, Campbell Keenan, "It took out drag, and I was like, 'Is this thing going to pull me in?’ Because I was just scared," he explained.

The captain of the fishing charter, John Palucci, and his crew member David Jackson, lent a hand to assist Campbell during the extended battle.

After 45 minutes of hard struggle, they managed to bring the catch to the boat: a 130-inch female great white shark weighing around 450 pounds.

Colleen Keenan, the boy’s mother, was frightened at first. “We had to hold onto him. We had to make sure he wasn’t going to go off the boat. He had to hold on to the reel, and he was strapped in and not really,” she explained.

Capt. Palucci said the capture was very unusual in the Fort Lauderdale area. He said this was only the third great white shark to be caught in the area in the last 20 years.

For Cambell it was the proudest fishing achievement of his life. "The biggest fish that I'd ever caught before was a 25-inch striper," he explained.

Scientists are trying to raise awareness of great white sharks in this area. On January 14, Ocearch, a non-profit organization that follows sharks with the help of satellites, said that two great whites had been seen near Florida's Atlantic Coast.

One of these was a 12-foot 4-inch adult male weighing roughly 1,200 pounds, and was detected east of Biscayne Bay early in the morning. Another one was a slightly smaller 11-foot 7-inch female weighing around 1,250 pounds, was spotted east of Key Largo a little later in the morning.

Ocearch's research has revealed that a few North Atlantic great white sharks travel all the way to Florida during the winter.

This explains why they sometimes turn up as rare catches off the Atlantic coast of the Sunshine State during the cold season.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fishing# Fort Lauderdale# Florida# Sharks

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm a Florida fishing addict who loves to write. I share local and national fishing articles to engage and inspire my readers. Follow me for the latest fishing tips and angling intelligence.

Palm Harbor, FL
51 followers

More from Robert Ceran

Florida State

Florida braces for double threat: 5,000-mile-wide seaweed patch and red tide

Florida is facing a potentially devastating double environmental whammy as a massive 5,000-mile-wide sargassum seaweed blob is approaching the state's coastlines, causing concern for both marine ecosystems and the local economy.

Read full story
20 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

Distressed loggerhead turtle rescued in St Petersburg, Florida

A nature enthusiast in St. Petersburg, Florida, captured footage of a loggerhead turtle floating in distress at the water's surface with his drone. The turtle was rescued after the man swiftly notified local authorities, and is currently being cared for at a marine rehabilitation center in Clearwater, Florida.

Read full story
Naples, FL

How safe is it to eat fish during the Florida red tide? (3 things to know)

The red tide has returned to the Gulf Coast of Southwest Florida, where it is killing large numbers of fish that can be seen washing ashore along the beaches of Naples and other local communities.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy