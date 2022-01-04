Dj Iceman Going BIG in 2022

Robert Anderson

Its not always you see a producer take on a ambitious project at the beginning of the year, but Dj Iceman is NOT your typical producer. The Wu-Tang Affiliated producer is doing something real big. he calls it the "Beat The Quarter Challenge" for the whole first quarter of 2022 (90 days) Ice will be releasing a new beat along with a 1 minute art video (for his social media pages) "I made all the beats, mixed and mastered them, did the artwork, and put together the art vids" "I've done a 30 day challenge, but 90 seemed like a lot and not too many producers have done it on this level". "so i decided to go all in and take all my talents (graphic design, simple videos, beat making, mixing/mastering) and let it all hang out so to speak. lol" doing a 90 day challenge like this may stretch a producer to their limit, but Iceman takes it all in stride. "I make beats every single day, so i might as well do something with them and build my catalog and my legacy." "I'm just here to put out good beats and hopefully someone likes them" and you can get beats will be on all streaming platforms and can be bought or leased from Dj Iceman, from his website.

CHECK OUT THE FIRST 2 VIDEOS FROM THE PROJECT

