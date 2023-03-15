Converting Oregon hotels into homeless shelters continues with Project Turnkey 2.0

Photo by pxfuel

Worsening homeless conditions in 2020 during the pandemic caused the Oregon Legislature to allocate $65 million for Project Turnkey 1.0. According to the Oregon Community Foundation’s website, the project created 19 new shelters in 13 counties by acquiring hotels and converting them into homeless shelters, increasing shelter beds by 20% in Oregon.

This innovative project created these emergency shelters and transitional housing in less than seven months. The success of the project led the Oregon Legislature to allocate $50 million more for Project Turnkey 2.0 in 2022.

This second effort is planning on creating 10 more homeless shelters out of hotels in Oregon. A KATU2 article written on March 13, explains that Oregon Community Foundations will spend $10.6 million of the $50 million allocated for the project on converting three hotels into emergency homeless shelters and transitional housing in The Dalles, Astoria, and Salem. This is the first round of spending for Project Turnkey 2.0.

The Oregon Community Foundation’s website says eligible property types include hotels, motels, and other vacant properties that can be viably converted into homeless shelters, which include duplexes, apartment complexes, dormitories, and care facilities.

Project Turnkey 1.0 created 867 rooms in 13 counties, including four in counties east of the Cascade Mountains and two in coastal cities. The Oregon Community Foundation explains they work closely with Oregon Housing and Community Services to determine the best selection process according to the state’s strategic housing plan.

Oregon’s Project Turnkey is similar to the Housing Our Neighbors with Dignity Act in New York, Project Homekey in California, and smaller-scale hotel conversion projects in Texas, Minnesota, Vermont, and elsewhere in the U.S.