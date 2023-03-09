County commissioners back out of proposed low-barrier homeless camp in south Bend, OR

Photo by pxfuel

Last week, Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler and Deschutes County commissioners were in agreement with going forward with building a low-barrier homeless encampment on land owned by the city on the south side of Bend, yet this changed Wednesday when two commissioners backed out of supporting the idea.

A Central Oregon Daily article written on March 8, explains the proposal received a 2-1 vote by the board saying it would not move forward with the homeless camp. Dissenting commissioner Chang explained the reason for the change was public pushback and misinformation around the project.

The low-barrier homeless encampment’s location would be just south of Les Schwab Tires between 3rd Street and Highway 97. The camp design includes fencing, portable restrooms, waste disposal stations, a water tank, temporary parking for mobile services, 20 spaces for RVs, and 10 spaces for tents. The encampment would be run and overseen by a non-profit service provider in the form of what they call an operator, which they didn’t have as of the vote on Wednesday.

Not going forward with the homeless camp project at this time and not having any promises to do so puts into question if the city will go through with clearing the Hunnell Road homeless camps by March 16, as previously planned.

One of the concerns explained by the commissioners was the impact the encampment would make on the nearby residents, who are already impacted by homeless encampments in the area like those off China Hat Road, as the article explains.

While the Hunnell Road homeless encampments are out of sight of those entering the city from Highway 97 north, the proposed encampment in south Bend would be highly visible to everyone coming into town from the south.