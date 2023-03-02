The Last Blockbuster in Bend, OR used a cockroach to boost sales this winter

Photo by commons.wikimedia.org

There was a time when video rental stores featuring VHS and DVD movies were in every section of every town and city in America. Eventually, the VHS sections diminished as the DVD sections grew and then the entire stores started to disappear when online streaming services became a thing in the 2010s timeframe.

With that said, there remains one video rental store left in America, the Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon. This is the last Blockbuster store left in the world and only one of the three video rental stores left in the entire world, as Jumbo Video in Canada still has two open locations.

While the demand for video rental stores has plummeted in the last decade, the Last Blockbuster store has shown if they hold out long enough they can become a sort of relic or monument of yesteryear, thus garnering value from their iconic rarity. In the case of the Blockbuster in Bend, it still supplies a healthy demand.

This demand has been recently boosted by the owner’s determination to remain relevant in our modern smartphone world with an Instagram ad premiered during the last Super Bowl. The creative ad represented the unique brand value of the antiquated store by showing a cockroach roaming the streets after an apocalyptic scenario only to find the Last Blockbuster store open to receive his patronage.

A News Channel 21 article written by Blake Mayfield on Feb. 28, details the boost in business the store has received since airing the ad for free on Instagram during the Super Bowl. The store managers explain their online and in-store sales have dramatically increased. The store-floor manager Dan Montgomery talks to the reporter wearing the ad’s themed t-shirt that says “Until the Bitter End” with a giant cockroach in front of apocalyptic fires and Blockbuster at the bottom. It is easy to see why the ad did so well and why the Last Blockbuster is still thriving in 2023.