What is the longest and toughest golf course in Oregon?

Photo by Kirt Edblom/ Flickr

The longest golf course in Oregon is likely going to be the toughest too. In this case, I believe it is the toughest golf course Oregon has to offer. The Crosswater Golf Club at the Sunriver Resort is the longest golf course in Oregon from the back tips. It is also the 15th longest golf course in the U.S. according to Golf Course Gurus.

Crosswater is a semi-private golf course where annual paying members and Sunriver Resort guests can play if they stay at the Central Oregon paradise. From the back championship tees at this challenging golf course full of water, sand traps, and countless dangers the yardage is 7,683 with a par 72 layout. The longest par 4 is 480 and the longest par 5 is 687.

One feature of the course when using the more difficult tees is there is no forgiveness for topped or duffed drives, as there are unplayable bushes and native areas between the isolated tees and the playable areas.

Crosswater has two waterways flowing through the course from which it gets its name, the Deschutes and the Little Deschutes Rivers. It is set apart a little way from the Sunriver Resort on its own 600 beautiful acre area in the heart of Central Oregon.

The one good thing about the long yardage is the high elevation of 4,164 ft. will help the ball fly further down the fairway (or out of bounds) to give golfers a fighting chance to make their par, yet bogey golf isn’t bad for most golfers playing by the rules.

Crosswater is rated at 76.9/150 by the USGA, has bent grass fairways and greens, was built in 1995, and was host to Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf in 1999 featuring John Daly and Fred Couples (video below).

The Sunriver Resort is home to three other great golf courses as well, Meadows, Woodlands, and Caldera Links (a 9-hole par 3 layout).