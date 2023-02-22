Eugene is the first city in Oregon to ban natural gas in new home construction

Photo by Gary Barnes/ Pexels

Under the banner of combating climate change, Eugene, OR has become the first city in Oregon to ban natural gas hookups in new construction homes that are three stories or less.

According to a Fox News article written on Feb. 8, the city council voted 5-3 to pass the new climate change ordinance on Monday, Feb. 6. Eugene’s Mayor Lucy Vinis is in full agreement with the new ordinance, explaining she doesn’t want the city to have houses with natural gas hookups for the proposed 36,000 new homes that Gov. Kotek has pledged to have built each year.

Some council members in disagreement with the restrictive ordinance say it will only discourage developers.

Eugene joins the list of dozens of local governments across the country that have moved to restrict the use of natural gas in new construction, including Seattle, Bellingham, San Francisco, and Berkeley, as the article explains. Multnomah County is not far behind, as it has approved a resolution to prohibit the use of fossil fuels in new and remodeled county buildings in 2021.

The article explains that research has found gas stoves in the U.S. are contributing to climate change to the tune of exuding 2.6 million tons of methane each year, somehow, even when they are turned off. NAACP environmental and climate justice organizer Jerrel Brown believes Eugene is taking an important step to create all-electric homes, which he claims are healthy. He also believes minority groups are more heavily affected by the hazardous air created by natural gas.