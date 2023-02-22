Former mayor of Bend, OR dies after years of homelessness

Photo by pxfuel.com

The story of Craig Coyner III is not only tragic, but it also shows us the truth of how homelessness can happen to anyone. Not only was Craig the mayor of Bend in 1984, but he was also a city councilor from 1981 through 1992, as well as a prosecutor and defense attorney for more than 30 years in his native city.

These accolades didn’t stop the ravages and destructive influences of alcoholism and mental health issues from taking their toll and eventually causing his untimely demise on Feb. 14 at 75 years old.

We learn from a Bend Bulletin article written by Bryce Dole on Feb. 20, that Craig was admitted to St. Charles Hospital in Bend with frozen feet on Jan. 13, having to have one toe amputated. While in the hospital he suffered from a stroke after severe alcohol withdrawal leading to his death.

The article explains Craig’s story, which details his estranged relationships with his children, his siblings and his father, and how the death of his beloved second wife in 2008 was the catalyst of his fall from society. After her death, his father died only four weeks later making matters worse. His drinking increased and eventually he lost his home to foreclosure in 2015 resulting in his homeless state for the last 8 years.

Thankfully, his daughter was there by his side at the hospital in his last days and they were able to reunite and say their goodbyes. Over the years his siblings and others tried to help Craig, but nothing seemed to break through. They are left to wonder if they could have done more to help.

The story of Craig Coyner III, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, a Bend native, a former mayor whose great-grandfather was mayor in 1911, someone who fought for the underdog, and a public attorney for over 30 years, teaches us that homeless people we see in our cities also have stories and lives we might not expect. Maybe this will help us be more compassionate with strangers and try a little harder with those in our families that are struggling with addictions, mental illness, and homelessness.