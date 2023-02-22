Oregon Supreme Court again refuses to overturn blocked gun control measure

Photo by Airam Dato-on/ Pexels

The constitutionality of the voter-passed Measure 114 is being called into question through federal and state litigation in Oregon. Specifically, a case originating in Harney County that is challenging the measure under the Oregon Constitution is blocking the measure from taking effect in the state.

Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio blocked the measure from taking effect last December and despite repeated requests from the Oregon Department of Justice to the Oregon Supreme Court to overturn the temporary ruling, the justices have declined the requests and in early February decided they won’t hear the latest appeal, according to a Fox News article written on Feb. 10.

The temporary ruling to block the measure was challenged initially in December to no avail, so Judge Raschio extended the order.

According to the article, the Oregon Supreme Court doesn’t want to get involved while the case is still being addressed in the trial court. This means the measure will remain blocked pending a hearing on its constitutionality.

There are four federal cases challenging the gun control measure as well, which have been consolidated into one. The federal judge involved ruled that the law could take effect in the process of hearing arguments, yet the permit requirement could be postponed by the state until the systems are in place to administer it, according to the article.

The gun control measure requires a safety course and a background check to get a gun permit, along with being put on an annually published government registry list; it also bans magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

The article explains that Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum plans on defending the measure “zealously” in the Harney County court.