Mcminnville, OR

Mass overdose involving fentanyl in McMinnville shows the need for awareness and new laws in Oregon

Robbie Newport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UASK5_0knO5v9300
Photo byMarco Verch Professional/ Flickr

The mass overdose on Feb. 10 in McMinnville involving four people, one who died, after using cocaine adulterated with fentanyl, shows the urgent need for Oregon lawmakers to change the law making fentanyl testing strips illegal.

An article found on KOIN 6 written by Emma Jerome on Feb. 13, explains that legislation decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips and other opioid reduction items, now deemed illegal paraphernalia, is now moving through the Oregon House.

This is good news considering the mass overdose that happened a few days before in McMinnville, which represents only a fraction of the overdoses happening in Oregon from drugs laced with fentanyl.

Another article by KOIN 6 written by John Ross Ferrara and Liz Burch on Feb. 10, explains how the McMinnville Police and Fire Departments didn’t have enough naxolone (Narcan) to treat the patients initially. Besides the four overdoses at the one home on North Cedar Street, there were three additional overdoses happening at the same time in the local area. They had to call upon the county’s Sheriff’s department to bring Narcan to meet the need.

The McMinnville Police explained in the article that their personnel and resources to respond to the increasing drug overdoses from fentanyl are stretched too thin.

In the first KOIN 6 article, those interviewed explain how it doesn’t make sense that Measure 110 allows Oregonians to possess 2 grams of cocaine, yet not fentanyl testing strips to see if the cocaine (or other drugs) is adulterated with the extremely dangerous substance.

The article explains that a non-profit organization called FentCheck is working to make fentanyl test strips available in the Portland metro area at certain venues and festivals.

The recent mass overdose in McMinnville shows the urgent need to make fentanyl testing strips widely available, as well as the resources and Narcan for local emergency response crews throughout Oregon. According to another KOIN 6 article written by Amanda Arden on July 7, 2022, fentanyl overdose deaths have risen more than 600% between 2019 and 2021; fentanyl is now the leading cause of overdose deaths in Oregon, rising from 71 in 2019 to 509 in 2021, and continuing to rise in 2022 and 2023.

