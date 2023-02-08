Bend, OR

The median sales price for homes in Bend, OR has nearly tripled in 9 years

Robbie Newport

Photo byBinyamin Mellish/Pexels

The last couple of years has seen a sharp increase in home prices across the U.S., which has made owning a home even harder for most average Americans. This is especially true in Bend, OR, where the median single-family home sales price has nearly tripled since 2014, according to a Bend Bulletin article written by Suzanne Roig on Feb. 6.

The article explains the Bend housing market is stabilizing with a cooler buying market, yet the prices according to the Beacon Report are still around double the median average for the U.S. at $685,000 for a single-family home.

According to FRED Economic Data, single-family homes in Dec. 2022 in the U.S. had a sales price of $372,700.

In Oregon, the median sale price for single-family homes in Dec. 2022 was $382,000, according to Redfin.

The article explains that Bend still has a low inventory of homes for sale and that 25 percent of them are being sold for one million dollars or more.

While buyers will be glad to hear the prices are cooling in Bend, looking at the prices just nine years ago gives us some perspective on how high they have become. The article explains that the median single-family home sales price in 2014 was $240,000. That is nearly one-third the sales price for the same home today, even with a cooling market. Interestingly, there were 486 homes for sale in Jan. 2014 vs. 188 in Jan. 2023.

With a median household income in 2021 of $74,253 in Bend, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, it is a wonder anyone can afford to live there. With mortgage rates for a 30-year loan around 6.25 percent and a down payment of $137k, the monthly mortgage payment would be around $3,400 not counting the property taxes, insurance, and utilities. By the end of the loan, the home buyer would have paid over $1.2 million for an average single-family home with interest included.

For the average Bend resident making $6,188/month gross and spending an estimated $4k a month on a mortgage payment, taxes, insurance, and utilities, this would be around 65 percent of their median income. With Oregon in the top 20 for the highest median incomes in the nation, we can see affording a house is out of reach for most Americans, especially in places like Bend.

