Greater Idaho movement picking up steam as Idaho introduces legislation to begin discussions

Photo by greateridaho.org

House Joint Memorial 1 was introduced to Idaho’s House of Representatives on Wednesday, according to a KOIN 6 article written by Jashayla Pettigrew on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The legislation would start discussions between Oregon and Idaho Legislatures about the Greater Idaho movement, which includes moving 15 eastern counties within the Idaho border.

Already, 11 of the 15 counties have voted in support of the Greater Idaho movement while one more county (Wallowa) is set to vote on joining it next. That leaves just three counties that have yet to vote and aren’t set to, Umatilla, Gilliam, and Crook. Parts of Wasco and Deschutes Counties would be affected as well with phase 1 of the movement.

Phase 2 includes adding the Southwest of Oregon and the Northeast of California.

Photo by greateridaho.org

The lead sponsors of the new legislation, Idaho representatives Judy Boyle and Barbara Ehardt, are in full support of the movement, explaining it would bring in $170 million in additional tax revenue and push the drug problems created by Oregon’s expansive drug decriminalization laws further away from the current border.

Early last month, bill SJM 2 was introduced and read on the Oregon Senate floor, inviting discussions between the Oregon and Idaho Legislatures and the Governors of Idaho and Oregon about the Greater Idaho movement (still not voted on yet).

Now, this month, Idaho introduces HJM 1 to start the same discussions. The article explains a full committee hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13. These actions could lead to the Idaho voters having a chance to support the movement in due time, thus giving the Greater Idaho movement more steam in the coming years.