Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants Pass

An ex-convict from Las Vegas, Nevada who was charged and convicted of torturing his ex-girlfriend in 2019 is now on the run in Oregon after allegedly torturing a woman in a small town called Wolf Creek about 20 miles north of Grants Pass.

An OPB article written by Andrew Selsky and Rio Yamat on Jan. 27, explains that 36-year-old Benjamin Obadiah Foster is being sought for charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault on a Grants Pass woman. There is a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are warning the public that the suspect is using dating apps to find his victims and other people to help him avoid the police. Grants Pass police arrested 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones for hindering prosecution by helping the suspect avoid the police.

The suspect was sentenced to 2 ½ years in Nevada for the felony count of battery and a misdemeanor charge of battery constituting domestic violence, after initially being charged with five felonies for holding his ex-girlfriend captive in their apartment for two weeks. During the torture, the victim suffered two black eyes, seven broken ribs, being forced to eat lye, and being choked until blacked out, the article explains.

Foster was released after serving his time in Nevada, moved to Oregon and is now wanted for similar crimes committed in Grants Pass. As the article explains, after the police raided the property in Wolf Creek Thursday night, they found the Grants Pass woman unconscious, bound and near death; she is now hospitalized and in critical condition. The raid included Grants Pass police, sheriff’s deputies, an Oregon State SWAT team, and federal agents; they were unable to arrest Foster, as he escaped into the thick forest and mountainous areas around the property.