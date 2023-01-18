Oregon’s Crook County declares drought emergency for 4th consecutive year

Photo by Johannes Plenio/pexels

The U.S. Drought Monitor map that was released on Thursday, January 12, shows Crook County as having exceptional drought conditions – the worst of the five indicators on the intensity scale from none to exceptional drought.

Only the northern parts of Oregon have no drought while most of Eastern Oregon is under moderate, severe, extreme, and exceptional drought conditions. The extreme drought conditions are affecting 8 central and southeastern counties with most of Crook County being in the exceptional drought condition. Most of Lake and Harney Counties are in extreme drought conditions.

Photo by U.S. Drought Monitor

An article on OPB written by Joni Auden Land on January 14, explains that even with the rain and snow Oregon has received this fall and winter, many counties are still struggling with progressive drought conditions.

In an emergency meeting on Thursday, January 12, Crook County officials declared a drought emergency and asked the newly sworn-in Governor Kotek to do the same to make disaster relief funds available.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Crook County has declared a drought, and instead of getting better with the wet winter so far, Commissioner Brain Barney said the situation is only getting worse. The low reservoirs are a good indicator, and they are getting lower each year.

The article explains the Ochoco and Prineville reservoirs are only at 10% full, and the Ochoco reservoir has reached a record low with less than 16,000 acre-feet of water. Local farmers are having to leave up to 50% of their fields fallow due to the water shortage.

On a positive note, current snowpack amounts are at good levels, yet the article explains it will take years of steady rain and snowfall for the drought conditions to go away.