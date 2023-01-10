Oregon's population declines by over 16,000 in one year

Photo by Artem Podrez/pexels

The state of Oregon has been increasing its population since 1983, yet from July 2021 to July 2022, it has lost over 16,000 residents according to an OPB article written by April Ehrlich on December 25, 2022.

It's been nearly 40 years since Oregon has had a declining population; in 1983, Oregon saw a .04 percent decrease in population -- the same number we see now. The present population of Oregon is 4.24 million.

As deaths outpace births in the beaver state, population growth is dependent upon out-of-state migration to stave off a declining population rate. As the article explains, Oregon has a negative 17,000 net migration compared to the year before, which means that many more people have moved away from the 33rd state of the Union than moved to it.

The article explains high housing costs are part of the problem, as low to middle-class income households are having trouble finding affordable housing in many areas of Oregon. This is a trend Oregon now shares with its southern neighbor California, which also has a declining population due to migration.

Seventeen other states are experiencing population declines as well the article explains. Mostly, these are states in the Northeast along with Oregon, California, New Mexico, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Illinois.

While slimming down the population might help native Oregonians find less competition for jobs and housing, state economic experts find the trend alarming when it comes to generating future state tax revenues and supporting local businesses, as the article explains.

Oregon leadership will have to look closely at the reasons for this 17,000-person exodus to see if they can mitigate its continuance with policy changes that resemble the states that have growing populations.