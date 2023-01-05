Man allegedly drives Tesla off a cliff intentionally in Northern California, yet everyone survives

A 42-year-old man driving three passengers believed to be his family is being charged with attempted murder after driving a Tesla sedan off a notoriously dangerous cliff in Northern California, according to an Oregon Live article published on January 4th.

The article explains the driver is a doctor named Dharmesh A. Patel and is now booked into the San Mateo County Jail. Patel is a doctor in radiology at Providence Holy Cross Center located in the Los Angeles area.

There were three passengers in the car along with Patel, a 41-year-old woman, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy. Miraculously, all four survived the 250-foot drop down the cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area called Devil’s Slide – 15 miles south of San Francisco. The area is notorious for fatal accidents and first responders expressed it was an absolute miracle they survived, as they practically never see anyone survive wrecks in the area.

The article explains that all four were conscious and alert when rescuers arrived; the two children were driven by ambulance to the hospital and the two adults were taken by helicopter to the hospital. They are all listed in critical condition.

In order to get to the crash site where the Tesla was upright on its wheels wedged against the cliff close to the surf, rescuing firefighters had to be lowered down with ropes with their equipment. Then to get the crash victims out, they had to use the “jaws of life” tools because the car doors were jammed shut and against the cliff.

The article explains the CHP found enough probable cause evidence through their overnight investigation and interviews to believe the incident was intentional by the driver Dharmesh. Ultimately, it was a miracle that everyone involved survived.

