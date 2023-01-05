Sales of gas-fueled vehicles in Oregon to be banned by 2035

Photo by CSUF Photos

Many Oregonians recently heard California create a new rule in August of last year that bans the sale of gas-fueled vehicles by 2035, yet may have missed that Oregon did the same in late December of last year.

According to a Fox News article published on December 20, 2022, policymakers for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality have adopted the same rule as our Californian neighbors, which prohibits the sale of new gas-fueled vehicles by 2035.

What Oregonians might have missed is how soon this rule begins to take effect. The article explains that 35 percent of car manufacturers’ sales must consist of electric, plug-in hybrid or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles by 2026, increasing to 100 percent by 2035.

As of now, there are only 2,000 public and private charging stations across Oregon with more being built. Opponents of the rule pointed out the lack of charging stations in rural areas especially, as well as the overall expense of electric cars.

The article explains the Environmental Quality Commission received over 700 comments concerning the rule with 500 in favor and 200 opposed.

Importantly, the rule won’t affect gas-fueled vehicles already sold and being used, nor will it affect used sales of gas-fueled vehicles. Also, the rule does allow hybrid vehicle sales, which run on gas and electricity.

This new rule is part of Oregon’s larger plan to deal with climate change. The article explains the transportation sector accounts for 40 percent of greenhouse gas emissions and the plan is to cut this by 50 percent by 2035 and 90 percent by 2050.