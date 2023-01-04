25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in Gresham

Photo by commons.wikimedia.org

Police responded to an emergency call a little after 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning for what was reported as a stabbing at a Gresham TriMet MAX station.

According to an Oregon Live article written by Savannah Eadens on January 3, the responding Gresham police officers and a Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy found the suspect still in the process of attacking the victim, a 78-year-old man from Hillsboro.

The attack happened at the Cleveland Avenue Max station located at 1250 N.E. 8th Street.

The first responders found out it wasn’t a stabbing, but rather the suspect had chewed the victim’s ear and part of his face off. Witnesses reported a large amount of blood on the platform resulting from the gruesome mauling.

Police explained the attack was so serious the first responders could see part of the victim’s skull; additionally, audio from the 911 call recorded responders relaying it appeared that half of his face was chewed off.

The suspect was arrested and booked in the Multnomah County Jail where he was identified as 25-year-old Koryn Kraemer after giving police a false name. Police found out he had recently moved to Portland from Georgia.

The article explains the suspect will likely face second-degree assault charges.

In a separate article from KGW written on January 3, we learn the victim lost his ear but is in stable condition -- he has not been identified.

The police are looking into whether drugs played a part in the mauling attack and don't have any details on why it happened in the first place.