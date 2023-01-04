Oregon's Measure 110 drug decriminalization experiment nearly two years later/Opinion

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya Pexels

Finding effective ways to deal with substance abuse besides incarceration was one of the main reasons Oregon voters passed Measure 110 in 2020.

Oregon was the first state in the U.S. to decriminalize personal-use possession amounts of hard drugs like heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, cocaine, and opiates with Measure 110. The law takes profits from cannabis taxes and savings gained from not incarcerating drug addicts and uses them to aid in substance abuse treatment.

Treatment vs. incarceration would reduce jail and prison populations, not create criminal records for drug addicts, and work to solve the underlying problems with addicts.

According to an OPB article written by Dirk VanderHart on September 21, 2022, out of the 3,169 possession tickets issued through August fewer than 200 called the hotline set up by the state to seek treatment options. That is a little over 6 percent.

We learn more from a US News article by Andrew Selsky on April 3, 2022, when he explains out of the 2000 citations issued at this earlier time, only 92 people called the hotline and only 19 requested resources for treatment services. That is less than 1 percent of those cited even requesting treatment.

The new law gives a citation with a maximum $100 fine for possession of a controlled substance (rather than a felony or misdemeanor) which can be waived if they call the hotline for a health assessment.

The OPB article explains Oregon has the highest rates of drug use and the least access to treatment in the U.S. This and other factors have led to a 20 percent increase in drug overdoses for the year ending in April 2022.

The main failure of Measure 110 is getting more people with substance abuse disorders into treatment, especially those who are cited with possession. Oregon leadership will have to focus on increasing treatment centers while finding more effective pathways to get addicts into them.