The governor-elect of Oregon is a former Catholic and now Episcopalian

Robbie Newport

Photo by

Tina Kotek is the governor-elect of Oregon after her election win in November. Gleaning from an article on New Ways Ministry from June 21, 2022, by Andru Zodrow, she is a 66-year-old transplant from York, Pennsylvania who moved to Oregon after dropping out of Georgetown University and coming out as a lesbian.

The article explains that she then finished her graduate studies at the University of Oregon earning a B.A. in Religious Studies. Afterward, she earned her graduate degree in comparative religions and international studies at the University of Washington.

In 2013, Kotek became the Oregon Speaker of the House, which she held until she ran for governor and won. She held this position for the longest amount of time in Oregon's history.

Kotek will be only the third female Oregon governor in the state's history and the second in a row to Kate Brown.

Along with the governor-elect of Massachusetts, Tina is the first openly lesbian governor in U.S. history; Jared Polis, governor of Colorado since 2019, was the first openly homosexual to gain the office as a gay man.

In addition to having this distinction, Tina Kotek is also a religious person, both academically, in how she was raised and in her life now. Specifically, she was raised a Catholic and now attends an Episcopal Church.

The election against Republican Christine Drazan was close, as Kotek won by only a little over 67k votes. This was surprisingly close considering the majority of Oregon's residents live in the Portland and Eugene urban areas where Democrats are the vast majority.

Eastern Oregon voters voted overwhelmingly Republican, yet once again are forced to deal with the Democrat's rule which has held the governor's office since 1987. Only this time, they have an openly lesbian who is a religious Christian, which is unique for Oregon and the U.S.

