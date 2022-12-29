Fort Rock, OR

Massive solar power project coming to Fort Rock and Christmas Valley Oregon

Photo byAsian Development Bank/Flickr

Residents of sparsely populated Lake County have to get ready for a massive solar power project to be built between the northern towns of Fort Rock and Christmas Valley.

According to Michael Kohn from the Bend Bulletin in an article written on Dec. 16th called "Central Oregon solar project could be one of the state's largest", the massive project will cover 3,921 acres.

To put this in perspective, this is 6.12 miles or over 36k basketball courts of solar panels covering what was once sagebrush wilderness.

The article explained this is a 400-megawatt solar power project; 1 megawatt can power 800 homes, so in total this can power 320k homes in Oregon.

The massive project is estimated to bring in $28 million in property taxes to Lake County over its lifetime.

The article explains that many of the county's residents have concerns over how the massive solar project will affect the aesthetics of their wide open land, as well as how it will affect the migration patterns of deer, elk, and other wildlife.

The solar project is being built by Lake Owsego-based Obsedian Renewables LLC. The Oregon Department of Energy approved the facility in March and the site has received certification from the state. The project is set to start building as soon as next year.

What residents might not know is there is another equally big solar project trying to get approved for this same area as well. The article explains that the Chicago-based Invenergy Archway Solar Energy Facility has put in a preliminary application to the Oregon Department of Energy for a site certificate in June. This project will cover another 3,650 acres and generate 400 megawatts.

North Lake County receives around 300 days of sunshine each year, which makes it an appealing place for these projects to operate, in addition to the wide open spaces. With one soon to be built and another possibly on the way, residents may wonder how many will come and how they will change their county in the long run.

