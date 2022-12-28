Documentarian claims Illegal cannabis grow operations flourishing right below the Oregon border

Robbie Newport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXuHw_0jujmmLT00
Photo byJoey Rozier/Flickr

Documentarian Jorge Ventura was interviewed by Siyamek Khorrami on the YouTube channel California Insider on November 30, 2022, to discuss the out-of-control illegal cannabis grow operations happening specifically in Siskiyou County, California. This large Northern California county borders a significant portion of Oregon's southern border.

Jorge Ventura has been investigating this problem to create a documentary about it, as the mainstream media and politicians are ignoring it. In the interview, he says there are around 7,000 illegal cannabis grow operations in this one county alone being run by cartel groups. These groups are made up of Russians, Mexicans, and Asians.

Siskiyou County only has around 44,000 residents, which means the small communities trying to combat these large operations have small police forces that aren't able to deal adequately with the problem.

Jorge explains that when cannabis was made legal recreationally in 2016, the penalty for illegal grow operations went from a felony to a misdemeanor. This reduced penalty has emboldened cartel groups to buy cheap land in the area and start these massive operations, as getting caught now only results in a $500 fine and the confiscation of illegal crops.

Before recreational cannabis was made legal, illegal grow operations had to be conducted on lands owned by the government or that were restricted. This allowed the authorities to take their operations down without a warrant; now they must have warrants to take them down and by the time they get them the operations are usually gone.

Another aspect of this problem is how much water these illegal cannabis grow operations are using. In a state where there are severe water shortages, each grow operation is using millions of gallons every day.

Additionally, Jorge explains that these operations have armed guards and are using illegal immigrants as workers. Also, these workers are not being treated well and are sometimes found dead and abused.

If this is happening in Siskiyou County at this level then consider what is happening in neighboring counties as well, which includes a large portion of Southern Oregon. Modoc County is to the east and Del Norte County is to the west in California, and Josephine County, Jackson County and Klamath County are to the north in Oregon. Here is the interview:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cannabis# cartels# Northern California# water shortage# crime

Comments / 1

Published by

Write about local events, social issues, crime, attractions, and more. Live in Eastern Oregon with my wife. Writer, blogger, greenskeeper, Christian, and truth seeker.

Oregon State
48 followers

More from Robbie Newport

Oregon State

The governor-elect of Oregon is a former Catholic and now Episcopalian

Tina Kotek is the governor-elect of Oregon after her election win in November. Gleaning from an article on New Ways Ministry from June 21, 2022, by Andru Zodrow, she is a 66-year-old transplant from York, Pennsylvania who moved to Oregon after dropping out of Georgetown University and coming out as a lesbian.

Read full story
54 comments
Fort Rock, OR

Massive solar power project coming to Fort Rock and Christmas Valley Oregon

Residents of sparsely populated Lake County have to get ready for a massive solar power project to be built between the northern towns of Fort Rock and Christmas Valley. According to Michael Kohn from the Bend Bulletin in an article written on Dec. 16th called "Central Oregon solar project could be one of the state's largest", the massive project will cover 3,921 acres.

Read full story
1 comments
Oregon State

What is the Oregon Outback?

For visitors to the Oregon Outback scenic byway, it may seem like they are in the middle of nowhere, yet occasionally, they'll come across a small town that proves people actually do live here.

Read full story
7 comments

The renewal of the Christmas Valley Golf Course in Eastern Oregon

Originally opened in 1964, the Christmas Valley Golf Course, located in Eastern Oregon in the city by its name, has had its ups and downs. 2020 was probably the worst down the course has had in its 56 years of being open. The greens were dying in spots, the fairy rings were growing unchecked in the fairways and some of the flags were made of caution tape to scare the geese away.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy