Documentarian claims Illegal cannabis grow operations flourishing right below the Oregon border

Photo by Joey Rozier/Flickr

Documentarian Jorge Ventura was interviewed by Siyamek Khorrami on the YouTube channel California Insider on November 30, 2022, to discuss the out-of-control illegal cannabis grow operations happening specifically in Siskiyou County, California. This large Northern California county borders a significant portion of Oregon's southern border.

Jorge Ventura has been investigating this problem to create a documentary about it, as the mainstream media and politicians are ignoring it. In the interview, he says there are around 7,000 illegal cannabis grow operations in this one county alone being run by cartel groups. These groups are made up of Russians, Mexicans, and Asians.

Siskiyou County only has around 44,000 residents, which means the small communities trying to combat these large operations have small police forces that aren't able to deal adequately with the problem.

Jorge explains that when cannabis was made legal recreationally in 2016, the penalty for illegal grow operations went from a felony to a misdemeanor. This reduced penalty has emboldened cartel groups to buy cheap land in the area and start these massive operations, as getting caught now only results in a $500 fine and the confiscation of illegal crops.

Before recreational cannabis was made legal, illegal grow operations had to be conducted on lands owned by the government or that were restricted. This allowed the authorities to take their operations down without a warrant; now they must have warrants to take them down and by the time they get them the operations are usually gone.

Another aspect of this problem is how much water these illegal cannabis grow operations are using. In a state where there are severe water shortages, each grow operation is using millions of gallons every day.

Additionally, Jorge explains that these operations have armed guards and are using illegal immigrants as workers. Also, these workers are not being treated well and are sometimes found dead and abused.

If this is happening in Siskiyou County at this level then consider what is happening in neighboring counties as well, which includes a large portion of Southern Oregon. Modoc County is to the east and Del Norte County is to the west in California, and Josephine County, Jackson County and Klamath County are to the north in Oregon. Here is the interview: