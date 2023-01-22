Wes Moore is Sworn in as First African American Governor of Maryland

Governor Wes Moore addresses crowd at inauguration as Chelsea Clinton and Oprah Winfrey look on Photo by Robert Thompson

Wes Moore, a former soldier, bestselling author and social entrepreneur made history when he was sworn in as the governor of Maryland on Wednesday. A Takoma Park native he's the first African American to break the color barrier and be elected as governor in the state's history. The ceremony, which also saw the inauguration of Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, was held at the State House in Annapolis and attended by a large crowd of family, friends, and political leaders, including Chelsea Clinton, Senator Steny Hoyer and the Queen of Media herself Oprah Winfrey.

During his campaign, Moore emphasized his plans to address the economic and racial disparities that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. He promised to invest in small businesses, increase funding for education, and address the affordable housing crisis. He also pledged to tackle the opioid epidemic and improve access to healthcare for underserved communities.

In his inaugural address, Moore spoke about the importance of unity and coming together to address the challenges facing the state. He said, "We are one Maryland. We rise and fall together. And it is our shared responsibility to ensure that every Marylander has the opportunity to thrive."

Moore also acknowledged the historic nature of his election and the significance it holds for young people of color. He said, "I stand here today as a testament to the fact that anything is possible in America. But my story is not unique. It is the story of so many young people who have been told that they are not supposed to be here, that they don't belong. But we do belong, and we will not be denied the opportunities that are rightfully ours."

Oprah Winfrey introduces Governor Wes Moore Photo by Robert Thompson

For those who have closely followed his meteoric rise over the last two decades, this next step in Moore's career comes as no surprise. But as he documented in his book “The Other Wes Moore” and mentioned during his inaugural address, it was his experience in military school that played perhaps the most significant role in shaping his life and career.

Moore attended Valley Forge Military Academy and College in Wayne, Pennsylvania, where he excelled academically and in leadership roles. In his final year he attained the rank of Regimental Commander, the highest rank a cadet can achieve in the Corps of Cadets.

Despite several early failed attempts to escape and run away, his time at Valley Forge instilled in him a sense of discipline, focus, and determination that had been missing in his home life in Baltimore and were instrumental in shaping the individual he is today. The military-style structure and rigorous training he received at the school helped him develop the skills necessary to succeed in the United States Army, where he later served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, was deployed to Kosovo as part of the NATO peacekeeping mission and later served in Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.

After graduating from military school, Moore attended Johns Hopkins University where he earned a degree in International Studies. He then went on to Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar, where he earned a master's degree in International Relations.

Moore has also used his platform to advocate for veterans, calling attention to the issues they face upon returning home and working to improve their quality of life. He has also been a vocal advocate for education, recognizing the importance of providing opportunities for young people to succeed, regardless of their background.

Among his other accomplishments Moore was a White House fellow under Condoleeza Rice, MSNBC contributor, host of Beyond Belief on The Oprah Winfrey Network and CEO of The Robin Hood Foundation. The swearing-in of Wes Moore as governor of Maryland marks a significant moment in the state's history, and many are hopeful that his leadership will bring about positive change for all Marylanders.