Trap rapper Rob Run Corleone releases new single 'Trap" on youtube

Rob run corleone rocking chain by Johnny Dang Rob run corleone

Rapper Rob Run Corleone, the CEO of Most Hated Records Releases his long-awaited single Trap. The video features Louisville Kentucky Mayor Greg Ficher, who came out to support the city. At the local dust bowl. Rob run Corleone has been working on his craft for years. He started rapping at the age of ten in the school bathroom. "My first rhyme was a song called Pizza Hut and I would wear my mom's Pizza Hut jacket. Back then there wasn't a lot of violence like it is today. We rapped for fun with hopes that the money generated would take us out of the hood. My parents worked hard and I wanted to give them an easy life. A lot of things are different now. Today the new generation takes the lyrics more seriously than we did. We called it battling. But they don't like competition and it's led to some other things that are best not spoken on."

His music streaming numbers are high and he hopes to get a label deal. "I've had meetings with Chris Gotti of Murder Inc, Mr. Serv On of No Limit, CBO, Peewee Longway, and more." He also mentors several other rappers such as Bana Bandz from Lexington, Kentucky, JettBaby dada, And has released a mixtape on www.Mymixtapez.com. He is currently working on his new single 'Woof', and hopes the song breaks new ground as did his latest song Trap. "I'm here to make millions and live it up to the fullest," says the seasoned vet. https://youtu.be/6DZueSOjAnA