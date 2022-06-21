Father’s Day Without My Kids Was Hard — I’ll Do My Best To Win Them Back

Rob Hourmont

It’s been 1 year since my two beloved kids stopped talking to me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jwdsa_0gH1KGdY00
My kids and meRob Hourmont

Your first thought is likely going to be, what on earth did he do for his kids to stop talking to him.

That’s a good question, with a complex answer, which I’ve spent the last year thinking about and trying to come to terms with.

As I sit to write this piece, I’ve realized it’s going to be tough. It’s time, however, to do so, for them and me.

I’ll start by saying I dearly love them both. We had a wonderfully perfect relationship, up until around late 2016. Dark clouds began to blow over what used to be a perfect family of four, as my ex-wife and I divorced.

It was a difficult divorce, and, naturally, the stress of it affected my kids.

Sadly, far more than I selfishly realized at the time. I was dealing with my trauma, stress, and depression instead of focusing on their needs and feelings.

At the time, my son was 15 and my daughter 11 — both were very mature, yet still at a tender age, which I forgot to take into account.

I guess the reason I didn’t think too much about how they felt was that my parents divorced when I was 13 and it didn’t really bother me. But of course, different stories and lives.

As I noted, I’ve spent a great deal of time trying to figure out what I did wrong.

I involved my kids

As much as I loved them, I cared for myself and my own situation more. As I said, it wasn’t a pleasant divorce — but then, most aren’t. But I was a wounded wolf, and I drank too much to suppress my sorrows.

I thought they didn’t know that, but kids aren’t stupid, and they did. They were worried, perhaps even scared.

Instead of providing them with hope and confidence, I told them all that was going on during the divorce and bad-mouthed their mother.

I left the USA to work on my mental health, leaving my kids

Getting out of my situation by leaving my environment was vital to my mental health. So, I left and went far away to Bali, Indonesia.

My kids said they were ok with that, but probably, they weren’t.

All they wanted (I guess) was to have some peace and calm and not to witness all the shouting and drama. Me leaving was probably a relief for them.

Of course, I missed them terribly, and we spoke on video calls daily. I traveled back to the USA to visit them after one year. But then desperately wanted them to come to spend a few weeks with me in Bali.

I wished for them to spend time with me, and to give them an unforgettable experience in Bali. They wanted to come, of course, yet it didn’t work out. Next.

I tried to force them to visit me in Bali

That plan unleashed a whole new court battle with my ex-wife.

She was still mad at me due to my past behavior and kept saying I would kidnap the kids and keep them in Indonesia. She said she couldn’t trust me anymore. This accusation was shocking and extremely upsetting for me.

After all, we had spent 17 beautiful years together as a married couple, and she knew me well. She definitely knew I’m not a criminal and I’d never do anything to harm my kids.

My ex-wife’s reasoning was that Indonesia is not a member of the Hague Convention.

The Hague Convention regulates child abductions. If you take a child away from one parent, against their will, the Hague Convention ensures they are sent back to the parent who has custody.

My ex-wife’s thinking drove me crazy, as, of course, I’d never abduct my kids. But she thought anything is possible with my then state of mind and aggressive behavior.

I never even thought that my behavior may have been bad, instead, I only became angrier and more hostile towards my ex-wife, none of which helped my cause.

I understand all of that now, and her reasoning not to allow the kids to visit me in Indonesia. It seemed to pose too much of a risk at the time, especially as I wasn’t in a good place yet, mentally.

I involved my kids in my new relationship

I met a woman in Bali and married (only in a religious ceremony, not civil) her far too fast. Probably because I was alone and desperate to be with someone.

Predictably, just as my kids and parents warned me, it didn’t work out well. After 2 months massive arguments erupted and my kids were involved, again.

Stupidly, I had given my new wife their phone numbers. She misused that by texting them, complaining, and telling them nasty lies about me, to try to get them to side with her, which was crazy.

That was a nasty situation, for which I was very sorry, but it was out of my control.

Before I knew it, I was living my life with my 2nd ex via my son, who was in the middle trying to calm us both down and get us to reason. I should have put an end to it, but I allowed it to continue.

At the time my son was only 17.

That was an awful mistake. My children had already gone through so much pain with their mother and me divorcing, and then I dumped my new problems right on their heads.

It was simply wrong. But I didn’t appreciate that then, as I was lost and scared.

Final Thought

Today, some 2 years later, I have understood that all of this was clearly my fault.

Realizing that helped me tremendously, yet it made me feel sad and question my common sense.

As sad as this story is and my current situation with my kids, the good news is that I finally did come around to see my mistakes and stopped blaming my kids and my ex-wife.

I know I messed up badly, and at some point, in time my kids drew the line to protect their mental health. I also know they love me dearly, as I do them.

From here on all I can do is wait patiently and hope to slowly reconnect with my kids and show that I’ve changed.

I hope that will happen soon.

Rob

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# family# life# life lessons# mental health# mindset

Comments / 17

Published by

Blogger | Nutritionist | Content Creator | I wish to inspire, inform and help others live a healthy lifestyle by Following Natural Principles!

1729 followers

More from Rob Hourmont

Cambodia's Rain Season is a Challenge in Phnom Penh City

Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, can be difficult to maneuver in the rain season. Trucks Fighting the FloodingJean Beller - Unsplash. I've been living in Southeast Asia for over 4 years now and have experienced a few heavy rain seasons in Bali and Jakarta, Indonesia. The rain comes down hard and heavy there, but it usually only lasts 1 to maybe 3 hours. There are exceptions when it rains all day, but that's quite rare.

Read full story
3 comments

Market Services and Products to People Who Align with You

It’s likely you’re preaching to the wrong choir. The original expression implies preaching to the like-minded is a waste of time. Why bother promoting yourself to people who are already aligned with you?

Read full story

A Healthy Work-Life Balance Can Support a Better Lifestyle

If you love yourself it’s easy but you must be aware of your actions. Have Fun, Relax and Enjoy Life, not only WorkRob Hourmont. With my coaching, I talk with a lot of people daily on- and offline. 90% struggle to find a good, healthy, and happy work-life balance.

Read full story
2 comments

Poor Sleep can be explained by poor Sleep Habits

So many suffer from poor sleep, which is often explained by bad habits. I used to be a terrible insomniac, sometimes I couldn’t sleep for days on end. It was awful to the point I could not function anymore.

Read full story

Opinion: There's No Need to be Afraid of Saying No to Opportunities

You give your little finger and they want to take your whole hand. I’ve been reading about saying no more frequently of late than about saying yes. It’s a strange concept to me as I tend to always want to say yes and give far more than was agreed.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Negative Mindsets cause Frustration and Misunderstandings

Their world may be upside down. A seemingly absurd or contradictory statement or proposition which when investigated may prove to be well founded or true. And this is what internet trolls do day in and day out — make statements or comments about what others say, claiming they are absurd, stupid or untrue, when in fact, when looked at closely, the original statement is true! The internet trolls somehow have created their own schizophrenic sense of reality, which, as it so happens is mostly upside down.

Read full story
33 comments

Trust and Honesty Form the Basis of a Successful Client-Coach Relationship

It’s not a “the customer is always right” situation. My first and foremost priority as a coach is to listen to, understand and work towards helping my clients succeed in achieving their goals.

Read full story
1 comments

Walking and Planking Support a Healthy Mind and Body

Walking and planking: 2 efficient and effective exercises for the body and mind. Living a healthy active life is far easier than most people are led to believe. There’s non-stop advice on the internet telling you to go to the gym every day. If you don’t you can’t lose weight or get fit.

Read full story

Workout Schedules Support Commitment and Success

This simple yet effective weekly routine is all you need. Over time I’ve created a simple-easy-to execute weekly fitness routine that delivers ideal results for anyone no matter what age or situation you may be in.

Read full story

The Power of a Positive Mindset

Why it’s all in your mind. Everything is possible if you make a plan, set your mind to it, and then execute it daily. Nobody can always feel positive and the right track. Life brings plenty of ups and downs that are often out of your control. The key is how you respond to life’s curveballs.

Read full story
2 comments

Natural and Organic Foods Support a more Balanced Life

“No food is bad food!” The other day someone really told me that. People’s perception of food can be surpising. Saying all food is good, means there’s no unhealthy food, which isn't the case.

Read full story
11 comments

Keep Going and Never Give Up - Success Can be Around the Corner

If you follow your passion, work hard and stick to it, success is around the corner. I have a true, little-life story of how I first experienced that when I was only 15 in 1985.

Read full story
2 comments

Learning how to Handstand and the Benefits it Provides

Helping you learn and master the handstand to enjoy its awesome benefits. I recently wrote about the handstand being the single most amazing exercise working your whole body like crazy.

Read full story

I Try to Make Meditation as Simple as Possible.

Many people meditate these days, but many more don’t. Some find it weird or daunting, others have the usual excuse — no time. I’ve been guilty of the latter during the last couple of years, but I’ve managed to get myself back into my mediation mode and it’s helped me a lot recently.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion - Do You Travel to Enjoy, Learn and Discover or Disrespect new Countries, Cultures, and its People?

Being able to travel is a luxury, which is why it should be greatly appreciated by showing gratitude and a good attitude!. Wherever I travel, be that a new country, territory, city or village, once I’ve arrived, I walk to as many places as I can.

Read full story
1 comments

Bodyweight Exercises Present an Alternative Training Method

These 8 exercises are all you need to build lean muscle and burn fat. Working out should be fun, fast, and enjoyable, rather than long and grueling. I’m sure you’ve been in the following scenario: Stuck in gym group session or with a personal trainer for an hour, looking at the clock and wishing this would all be over with faster!

Read full story
6 comments

Life Coaching Combining Nutrition, Fitness, and Wellness Habits

Follow this set of Categories and make each point a Habit for a healthier and better you. A Happy Family - My Kids and Me Hiking in New York StateRob Hourmont. It’s Saturday, the weekend, yeah! But not so fast. The weekend is no reason to slack or hop back into poor habits.

Read full story

Coaching, Your Heart and Health From Within

It's not about No Pain No Gain — It’s about Less but Right is More. Chilling at a Waterfall in Bali after a long Jungle TrekRob Hourmont. And that’s precisely what I practice for my own fitness and teach my clients.

Read full story

Shopping for Organic Meat and Produce

Meet Koh Kong Sausage, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. I know organice produce can be hard to find and or expensive in most countries — the No 1 complaint and turn-off I hear from people around the word.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy