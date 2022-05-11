Market Services and Products to People Who Align with You

Rob Hourmont

It’s likely you’re preaching to the wrong choir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVx75_0fRSVejm00
Rob Hourmont

The original expression implies preaching to the like-minded is a waste of time. Why bother promoting yourself to people who are already aligned with you?

Over the years I’ve learned that it’s extremely hard to bring people over from a completely different side.

In fact, it’s near impossible to get people to join your tribe and embark on a similar journey, if there’s little common ground.

In my case this journey means, health, fitness, eating clean food, and living a healthy lifestyle.

When I work with folks who are in decent shape, maybe just a little overweight, I can feel their energy, power and will to succeed. They want to get back into shape and will put in the full effort to do so.

These people are in my choir, I don’t need to spend much time or effort convincing them to change, work hard on themselves and adopt a few simple lifestyle changes.

With these clients my transformation program works like a charm every time.

Then I have the other side of the lake — those folks look over at me with little interest, yet the occasional one will jump in a rowing boat and come to the other side to give it a shot.

It rarely works, as their minds aren’t tuned into the plan, and they find it hard to impossible to commit to the new lifestyle I’ve presented them with.

That’s when things can become difficult and a struggle, often leading to them hopping back on that boat to the safer side — their comfort zone.

I’ve concluded it’s not worth marketing to and attempting to help people who in their underlying mindset don’t want to be helped — they want to stay how they are, comfortable.

People (including me) make the mistake to market and talk to folks from a completely opposite side of life, believing these are surely the ideal clients to help. Why wouldn’t they be?

The truth of the matter is far from it.

Finding people who are on a similar path with an aligned mindset, seemingly not requiring that much help, is a far better, and healthier direction to move in, for both the client and you.

Providing them with the tools and motivation to work with you will lead to a happy and successful relationship, and a good outcome.

These folks will then become part of your choir, positively engaging with like-minded people around them, spreading positive word-of-mouth.

Preach to your choir, not the other side of the lake.

Rob

