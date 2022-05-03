Poor Sleep can be explained by poor Sleep Habits

So many suffer from poor sleep, which is often explained by bad habits.

Woman Sleeping in Bed Rob Hourmont

I used to be a terrible insomniac, sometimes I couldn’t sleep for days on end. It was awful to the point I could not function anymore.

Having a bad night’s sleep is terribly frustrating when you’re tossing and turning and in turn can easily cut your productivity the next day by 50%. That feeling is a big downer, so it’s best to treat your sleeping habits as a priority.

Lack of sleep is a very common problem today. It’s mostly down to stress, being overworked and your mind not being able to switch off.

At times you can even go to bed dead tired thinking, right, I’m going to pass out now and have a great night’s sleep, yet the opposite happens.

And there you are again, lying there staring at the ceiling, turning on the light to read for a few minutes, getting up to get some water etc.

When that happens, it’s your subconscious mind playing with you, as you likely haven’t given yourself adequate time to calm your mind and prepare your sleeping environment before bed.

Pretty much everybody I talk with about this has the same set of obstacles causing sleepless nights.

The most common mistakes that break your sleep.

If your sleeping problem is severe there may be underlying health issues involved, in which case it’s time to visit a sleep specialist and sleep center and have an overall health checkup.

However, most people suffer from work overload and excessive exposure to blue light with computer, phones and TV screens.

The blue light keeps our brain alert and makes it believe it’s still daytime even if it’s midnight.

Working too late and then going to bed immediately after, is also a bad idea.

As is eating a late dinner, as that may cause indigestion and keep you awake due to feeling bloated.

Worry is another one. Worrying about work, life, money, your health and what’s going to happen next in your life, is an anti-sleep agent in itself.

Sleep Deprivation and the possible reasons. Sleepfoundation.org

How to axe these sleeping demons?

Let me be clear, it’s never easy to break a staying awake cycle, as your body clock is all messed up to start with.

However, if you work on and commit to certain lifestyle changes that promote sleep and create the perfect sleeping environment before bedtime and while in bed, you should win the battle.

The techniques I’ve tried and tested that work for me.

I try to keep a regular sleep schedule, by going to bed at 10:30 pm and getting up at 6:30 am every day, weekdays and weekends.

My dinner time is rarely later than 7:30 pm giving me ample time to digest and cool down. Your body temperature rises when you eat, and in order to sleep well, your body temperature must cool down.

Your room should be comfortably cold, as the cold helps to lower your core temperature and promotes better sleep.

I try to meditate about 1 hour before bedtime for around 15 to 20 minutes, thinking happy thoughts.

I’ll make sure I’ve written my to-do-list for the next day, so my brain doesn’t start bugging me about this or the other idea when I’m trying to sleep. That’s just terrible, and making your notes alliviates that problem.

Reading for 30 minutes is a good way to induce tiredness at night and doze off. Just make sure it’s a boring book.

Last but not least, it really is essential to turn off all devices, relax and ease into the serinity of the evening a good 30 to 45 minutes before lights out.

The reading works for that as well as gentle conversation with your partner.

In Conclusion.

Poor sleep mostly stems from your mind habits keeping your brain stimulated.

Being aware of this, realizing you’re practicing these unhelpful habits and making an effort to adopt new good habits, will help to send you off into la la land.

Goodnight.

Rob