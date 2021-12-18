Air Travel between Bali and Jakarta Requires Patience

Rob Hourmont

Indonesia's busiest route with several daily flights back and forth is challenging to passengers and risky during the pandemic. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YknDA_0dQM4Gtb00
Standing in a packed Airport Transfer BusRob Hourmont

I took an evening flight from Bali to Jakarta on Friday. Being Friday, I wasn't surprised how busy the airport seemed when I arrived, which changed after reaching the gate area. 

With many flights delayed, the 10 gates at Denpasar airport were swamped. Everywhere else you can walk to, such as shops, cafes, and restaurants were also overly busy. People were diligently wearing masks, yet it's concerning to see so many people sitting or standing close together.

The boarding process is the same, no social distancing and long tight lines, cramming customers into planes. The plane I was on was almost at 100% capacity; as a result, it took forever to embark and disembark. Again, forcing you to spend a lot of time in line far too close to others. 

The arrival and baggage situation in Jakarta was chaotic. Passengers were packed into 2 busses, just like in the old days, jammed in shoulder to shoulder. Some people had their masks off; notably, these were foreigners, not locals. Next follows a 15-minute transfer to the terminal, a highly unpleasant and worrying experience, considering the current COVID developments. 

As you arrive in the chaotic baggage hall, with its 5 carousels catering to 15 or more flights at a time, you understand you are in for a long wait. A tremendous amount of patience and control is required throughout the journey, especially when waiting for your baggage. 1 hour or more is standard, even longer if your luggage finally turns up on a different carousel, and you manage to spot it from a distance. 

After this long and challenging trip, getting from the airport to the hotel at night is another mountain to climb. Once you are outside, you can expect to be surrounded by 50 men shouting at you to take their taxi. I was exhausted, so I bowed to the first salesman yelling at me, blocking my way. I can now advise that this was a big mistake and for folks to not go along with these salespeople intimidating you to get into their taxis - you'll end up paying 2 to 3 times more that way. These sales hawks take 75% of the fair I found out from the driver, thus hiking the regular rate accordingly. 

If you plan to arrive at Jakarta airport, please try to book a daytime arrival, as it's much less chaos during the day. Next, make sure you avoid the taxi hawks and to not be intimidated. Keep walking with your head down to the official Blue Bird or Diamond taxi cab stands. There you will get a clean and comfortable taxi with a polite driver and a metered ride; thus, you will not get bullied into spending a ridiculous amount on your taxi ride. 

Rob Hourmont, Jakarta, Indonesia.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
balitravelcovidhealthvaccination

Comments / 0

Published by

Blogger | Nutritionist | Content Creator | I wish to inspire, inform and help others live a healthy lifestyle by Following Natural Principles!

305 followers

More from Rob Hourmont

Bali Nature Trips for Stress Relief and a Fitness Boost

Packing 3 Mind and Body Goals into a day off and out is brilliant for your health. Yesterday I randomly decided I needed a break from the rat race. I hopped on my motorbike and drove north.

Read full story

Air Travel is a Nightmare during this Pandemic Era

Based on my recent experience, it's best avoided for now. I spent three days traveling and in an airport hotel, attempting to get from Bali to Singapore. After enduring a full Friday night flight, arriving at Jakarta domestic airport wasn't fun. The passengers are squeezed into two buses to get to the terminal. Being shoulder to shoulder, and some people coughing was highly unpleasant and scary, especially as the bus ride took 15 minutes. It's as if the airline companies have never heard of or don't need to follow the social distancing rules.

Read full story
66 comments

More Dogs Missing in Bali of Late

I am reading reports on Instagram of many missing dogs. I've been reading Instagram posts by foreigners in Bali saying that their friends' dogs are missing or have been taken. This is sad news to an ongoing problem in society here.

Read full story
74 comments

Ubud Takes the Lead as Bali's Best Place to Live

A unique city situated in the middle of Bali's hills and jungle. While the hit move Eat, Sleep, Pray elevated Ubud's fame, Ubud has always been a special place in Bali. Bali has many Royal families, and the most significant Kings hail from the Ubud area. Ubud is a spiritual and holy place and a sanctuary for thousands of ex-pats who have moved there to improve their quality of life in peace and harmony with Bali's gods and yoga.

Read full story

Adventure Trips to Bali's Nature Inspire Every Time

3 Mind and Body Goals packed into a day trip in Bali. I randomly decided I needed a break from the rat race. I hopped on my motorbike and drove north. I didn't have a destination in mind. I just knew nature was calling — it was time to listen.

Read full story

Bali's Cat and Dog Rescue Charities Are Working Hard to Curb The Problem

Bali's long and ongoing struggle with stray cats and dogs. It's known that Bali has a problem with the thousands of stray cats and dogs populating the island. At the same time, several agencies and countless individuals are working tirelessly to help, rescue, and heal as many animals as they can.

Read full story
9 comments

Bali Rumoured to Open Fully to Vaccinated Tourists in January

Bali has taken a highly respectable, safe approach to the pandemic. Now Bali is getting ready for tourism again, with a secure protocol. It's been a rough and challenging 2 years for Bali. Seeing that the economy is 90% dependent on tourism which has essentially been halted, you can understand why. However, the remarkable endurance and confidence of the Balinese people and local communities have enabled Bali to pull through this crisis with its head held high.

Read full story
3 comments

Bali's Organic Farming Takes Off

The importance of cultivating and purchasing organic food in Bali sees a steep rise. There has been a tremendous push towards natural, clean and healthy organic foods in Bali in the last few years. Bali's ever-growing expat community primarily leads the increased popularity of organic produce in Bali. An estimated 50.000 expats currently reside in Bali.

Read full story

Bali has Banned the Consuption of Dog Meat

As has the Indonesian Government for all of Indonesia!. I have to debunk the notion that Bali allows the dog meat trade, and dog meat is consumed in Bali. Dogs have certainly been consumed in Indonesia and most Asian countries over time. Most notably, it's still the norm to see dog meat on menus in China, not in Bali, ever.

Read full story
21 comments

Sanur Positioned well to Become Bali's No 1 Health & Wellness Spot

Bali plans to transition into an up-market health and wellness destination, away from low-end tourism. With more and more luxury 5-star resorts going up all over Bali, it's clear that Bali's transforming, reflecting the wish of its regional government. Cheap tourism has taken its toll on Bali over the years.

Read full story

Air-Travel Out of and Back to Bali

I took a 24-hour spin from Bali to Jakarta and back - this is how it went. My plan was to continue on to Singapore, but that didn't work out. I had two vital documents missing, which I didn't realize until I got sidelined at check-in. My next update is about that situation.

Read full story

Flying Out Of Bali for the First Time Since January 2020

Travel has been Challenging, but now I'm ready to explore the world again and blog about it. It's been a long while since my last flight out of Bali! When the lockdown started, I was supposed to fly back to New York City in February 2020! Then I thought I was lucky to stay in Bali, it turned out I wasn't!

Read full story
2 comments

Bali Travel and News Updates

Real up-to-date daily news from the ground in Bali. Please let me introduce myself. My name is Rob Hourmont, and I have lived in Bali since 2017. I'm from London, UK, and have lived in many countries and continents in my time. As a former professional skier and Olympic Athlete, I traveled the globe all year round, from Europe to Australia, Japan, South America, and more. I have extensive travel experience and knowledge of several counties and cultures.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy