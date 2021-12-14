Adventure Trips to Bali's Nature Inspire Every Time

3 Mind and Body Goals packed into a day trip in Bali.

Beach in Candidasa, Bali Rob Hourmont

I randomly decided I needed a break from the rat race. I hopped on my motorbike and drove north.

I didn't have a destination in mind. I just knew nature was calling — it was time to listen.

Where do I go today?

Off to Candidasa, I went.

Candidasa is a beautiful little village on the coast of North East Bali, in the Karangasem region.

An hour and 30 minutes of exciting fast driving later, I arrived at the hotel

and laid my hat for the night.

An excellent grilled squid dinner and a couple of glasses of wine later, and I was back in the room, relaxing and listening to the waves gently crash.

Time for Rest and Adventure to Re-Set.

I awoke early on Sunday morning to the sound of the waves. The ocean right there in front of my room — I had to go and get in!

Off I went and jumped into the sea, swam, and floated around for 30 minutes. Great water therapy.

I knew this was going to be an exciting day.

An hour later, I'm showered, packed, and ready to head to a secret spot called Virgin Beach — 10 minutes north.

Virgin Beach.

Virgin Beach is one of Bali's most stunning white-sand beaches, with clear turquoise water. And, besides the small local cafe owners, hardly a soul was there.

The walk down to the beach is a bit of a trek, along a small dirt path and many steps. A fantastic little workout full of anticipation, knowing any minute you'll see and be on the beach!

The walking trek had stimulated my mind.

I love swimming, and it's my favorite workout after walking. I went and banged out 5 x 20 seconds swim sprints, with 1-minute breaks between sets.

Everyone there must have thought I'm mad. It's hot and the middle of the day at this point. The other beach patrons (maybe 10) are lying on their beach beds sipping beer.

Not me — I worked out, and it took me all of 15-minutes to complete.

Then comes to treat to the soul. I had a beautifully grilled fresh-caught Snapper fish with salad and the local coconut oil as my dressing.

The cafe owner's son spear hunts their daily catch. It can't get any fresher and more impressive than that. All for $5! Incredible!

Final Stage — Driving back south.

As I'm starting to head back south, I remember the Karangasem region specializing in making great local products, and I go on the hunt to find them.

Virgin Coconut Oil — Sea Salt & Arak.

Arak is Bali's local spirit made from palm trees. I'm not sure how they do it, but they told me it's made with palm tree sap.

I find all three products, buy them and head home, happy.

In Summary.

I've been working too hard lately and ended up feeling somewhat stressed and worn and torn. Nature called me, so I listened and went on a one-day adventure.

The pleasure and reward I was able to reap from this trip were stunning.

I explored a beautiful area, learned about it, met good people who cared for me.

I worked out along the way, without going to work out. My mindset changed from stress to relaxed, positive, and happy.

I expanded my horizon and learned more about my favorite place, Bali.

Rob