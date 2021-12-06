Air-Travel Out of and Back to Bali

Rob Hourmont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ayE9F_0dETtebK00
BaliHarry Kessel - Unspash

I took a 24-hour spin from Bali to Jakarta and back - this is how it went.

My plan was to continue on to Singapore, but that didn't work out. I had two vital documents missing, which I didn't realize until I got sidelined at check-in. My next update is about that situation.

Although my planned trip to Singapore failed, I learned a few valuable lessons about the "new normal." I honestly didn't think international travel would be so complex these days, but it is.

The good news - air travel from Bali and back runs seamlessly on all levels.

All that's required for domestic flights in Indonesia is your double vaccination and an antigen test.

The registration process takes 5 minutes, the test 5 seconds, the result 5 minutes too. It was a smooth process, and the swab wasn't unpleasant - I barely felt it.

Test certificate, ID, and ticket confirmation in hand, you cruise through an efficient checkpoint where they swiftly view and stamp your docs, and off you go to check-in.

Bali's domestic airport was bustling as this was last Friday afternoon. However, the check-in time was fast, and the staff super friendly and professional.

In Bali and Indonesia in general, staff are always friendly and smiling, no matter what industry. It's delightful to interact with businesses or regular people in Bali, which is one reason Bal is such a popular destination. The service is simply second to none!

My overnight stay in a lovely airport hotel in Jakarta was smooth and comfortable - again, accommodating and friendly hotel staff. I can highly recommend the hotel I stayed at - FM7 Resort Hotel Jakarta Airport.

Saturday morning:

Jakarta's International Airport was expectedly busy.

Indonesia's Flag carrier airline - Garuda - operates its domestic flights out of the International Terminal.

To be on the safe side, I arrived 4 hours ahead of my flight, which turned out to be unnecessary. I walked to the outdoor container PCR and Antigen Testing Site, signed up, got tested, and again the result was in my hands 5 minutes later.

I went back to the hotel, and the management kindly let me use my room again until 12 pm.

With my flight at 1:50 pm, I cruised back to the airport at 12:30 pm, checked in smoothly and quickly, passed through security with ease. A wonderful experience.

Rob Hourmont

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
balitravelairportslife lessonstrourism

Comments / 0

Published by

Blogger | Nutritionist | Content Creator | I wish to inspire, inform and help others live a healthy lifestyle by Following Natural Principles!

39 followers

More from Rob Hourmont

Bali's Organic Farming Takes Off

The importance of cultivating and purchasing organic food in Bali sees a steep rise. There has been a tremendous push towards natural, clean and healthy organic foods in Bali in the last few years. Bali's ever-growing expat community primarily leads the increased popularity of organic produce in Bali. An estimated 50.000 expats currently reside in Bali.

Read full story

Bali has Banned the Consuption of Dog Meat

As has the Indonesian Government for all of Indonesia!. I have to debunk the notion that Bali allows the dog meat trade, and dog meat is consumed in Bali. Dogs have certainly been consumed in Indonesia and most Asian countries over time. Most notably, it's still the norm to see dog meat on menus in China, not in Bali, ever.

Read full story
20 comments

Sanur Positioned well to Become Bali's No 1 Health & Wellness Spot

Bali plans to transition into an up-market health and wellness destination, away from low-end tourism. With more and more luxury 5-star resorts going up all over Bali, it's clear that Bali's transforming, reflecting the wish of its regional government. Cheap tourism has taken its toll on Bali over the years.

Read full story

Flying Out Of Bali for the First Time Since January 2020

Travel has been Challenging, but now I'm ready to explore the world again and blog about it. It's been a long while since my last flight out of Bali! When the lockdown started, I was supposed to fly back to New York City in February 2020! Then I thought I was lucky to stay in Bali, it turned out I wasn't!

Read full story
2 comments

Bali Travel and News Updates

Real up-to-date daily news from the ground in Bali. Please let me introduce myself. My name is Rob Hourmont, and I have lived in Bali since 2017. I'm from London, UK, and have lived in many countries and continents in my time. As a former professional skier and Olympic Athlete, I traveled the globe all year round, from Europe to Australia, Japan, South America, and more. I have extensive travel experience and knowledge of several counties and cultures.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy